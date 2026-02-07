What is a prayer box? It’s an ancient computer interface that enables the unseen to be called upon via the void, aether and near field as many people have different names for it and few on earth if any understand how it exactly works as the programming was built before we were built.

These boxes were known prior to the flood and Noah and were abused by humankind, in fact the patterns were also known as well as the numbers of the angelics, but humankind abused access to these ancient computer interfaces, that require the spoken word of a biosymmetric and biocongruent langage, such as Hebrew and Sanskrit. English does not work via spoken word through the proper patterned body, nor do other languages that humankind utilizes.

Currently the public thinks that this technology is only utilized for less good purposes as the public has been brainwashed to think the “occult” is something not good, when in fact “prayer boxes” are dual-use technology and the hurdles, moats and defenses established by those in power on earth that control these prayer boxes make the information (e.g. signal) extremely hard to find by anyone except this introduced via word of mouth to the ancient technology.

Figure 1: An ancient hebrew pattern [1]

This is the technology that the “secret societies” that nobody actually knows about… I’m not taking about the “secret societies” in the public eye that people think are the actual ones in power on earth. I’m talking about the unknown unknown people that can’t be quantum hacked or attacked due to the LACK of information in the public domain.

There is one way to ferret out these people, which I have big plans for the ones utilizing this ancient technology for lesser good purposes all the time.

List of References:

[1] https://ejmmm2007.blogspot.com/2008/11/mystical-prayer-ii-angelic-astrologic.html