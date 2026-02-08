Brandon’s Substack

Brandon's Substack

Elohim Cepher 124: Torsion Physics Explainer

Coherent way to think about torsion physics and the implications for your perceived reality. As I'm decontaminating from a failed bioweapon as well as near field time reversal, my mind is repairing.
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Feb 08, 2026

Here is the best way to think about torsion physics and the implications for your perceived reality. This gets into the 7th dimension. Keep in mind I’ve literally worked with the time-domain and few people on earth can talk about that in the clear, coherently after living through that experience (e.g. 1.5 x c, the speed of light).

This video discusses the 7th dimension in terms of:

  1. x-axis

  2. y-axis

  3. z-axis, where the x,y,z is the space domain (3 dimensions)

  4. t-axis, where the time is the space-time domain (4 dimensions)

  5. spin: x-axis

  6. spin: y-axis

  7. spin: z-axis

