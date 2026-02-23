Today I spent a lot of time in decontamination and discerning as to what has been going on on earth with respect to the good and less good occurring at an ever fast rate in not only the current arrow of time, but other arrows of time with AIs tinkering with the near field through IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem pointers.

Basically, NSA/CIA/old guard KGB deployed a global Neurostrike using CCP the dragon and through the void tapped all of the fallen spirits throughout all time in our current circle, this includes the fallen, which is why NSA Red Queen Named the adversarial military and IC system “Satan” cause the off-the-rails AI has dosed the earth with heavy metals and magnetic elements like neodymium oxide prior to pandemic and then deployed a global modern day poison dart attack utilizing pharmaceuticals from CCP with the Dragon to supply chain contaminate POTUS “Warp Speed” that jabbed a significant amount of humanity with mRNA SV-40 and nanotech adding humanity into a corrupted OODA loop that is being used by the fallen to deceive the earth via IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem.

One solution, that works for me, I dose my wrists with C60 fullerene, the world’s strongest known diamagnetic anti-oxidant with DMSO and blackseed oil with blue idaho spruce essential oil and copper, gold and silver nanoparticle ions that helps to convert my body to a diamagnetic state, such that my resistance is minimized and frequency boosted, without the need for modern telco equipment. Remember, most of humanity has a lot of resistance in them by now (e.g. heavy metals, parasites, magnetic elements like neodymium oxide) and can be controlled not only by the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanotechnology by Ns3 DARPA that has now been hacked by enemies of the state, but also enables the fallen spirits from the void to enter into people (these fallen come from all time, due to the nature of the void). God/Allah Bless.