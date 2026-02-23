Brandon’s Substack

User's avatar
Will's avatar
Will
17h

I agree with you that spirits from the void are able to assume control of the men, women, and children of earth. I have been following the teachings of two different exorcism priests. Father Dan Rehill of the Diocese of Tennessee is my most favored. He has also been featured on the Shawn Ryan Show.

Demons or dark energy enities have been growing in strength and numbers for a long time. This is evidenced by the lists of the most evil states in the US. You can find this on YouTube. Boston Massachutes, Salem Massachusetts, NYC, California, and Philidelphia Pennsylvania just to name a few.

Father Rehill tells a chilling story of how demons work together to assume control of cities, and how they also destroy those who are possessed. He tries to save everyone, but there are some that cannot.

I attached a link to Father Rehill's interview with Shawn Ryan.

https://youtu.be/0svd0YPi-9I?si=JS6jHqsCLZdVh_WE

I could give a much longer response, unfortunately I am on break.

Let it be known I study sprituality from both sides. As a self proclaimed spiritual warrior it is important to understand demons, other dark enties, how they work, and how they can be dealt with. I embrace God's light. There is no greater force on earth. We must recognize the growing darkness around us and stand together to fight it.

May God's light shine upon his great army of followers, always.

Brandon, thank you for everything you do.

