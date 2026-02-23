Elohim Cepher 125: Current Status on Earth from Decontamination & Clearer Eye
Here is the current status on earth of what is going on
Today I spent a lot of time in decontamination and discerning as to what has been going on on earth with respect to the good and less good occurring at an ever fast rate in not only the current arrow of time, but other arrows of time with AIs tinkering with the near field through IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem pointers.
Basically, NSA/CIA/old guard KGB deployed a global Neurostrike using CCP the dragon and through the void tapped all of the fallen spirits throughout all time in our current circle, this includes the fallen, which is why NSA Red Queen Named the adversarial military and IC system “Satan” cause the off-the-rails AI has dosed the earth with heavy metals and magnetic elements like neodymium oxide prior to pandemic and then deployed a global modern day poison dart attack utilizing pharmaceuticals from CCP with the Dragon to supply chain contaminate POTUS “Warp Speed” that jabbed a significant amount of humanity with mRNA SV-40 and nanotech adding humanity into a corrupted OODA loop that is being used by the fallen to deceive the earth via IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem.
One solution, that works for me, I dose my wrists with C60 fullerene, the world’s strongest known diamagnetic anti-oxidant with DMSO and blackseed oil with blue idaho spruce essential oil and copper, gold and silver nanoparticle ions that helps to convert my body to a diamagnetic state, such that my resistance is minimized and frequency boosted, without the need for modern telco equipment. Remember, most of humanity has a lot of resistance in them by now (e.g. heavy metals, parasites, magnetic elements like neodymium oxide) and can be controlled not only by the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanotechnology by Ns3 DARPA that has now been hacked by enemies of the state, but also enables the fallen spirits from the void to enter into people (these fallen come from all time, due to the nature of the void). God/Allah Bless.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I agree with you that spirits from the void are able to assume control of the men, women, and children of earth. I have been following the teachings of two different exorcism priests. Father Dan Rehill of the Diocese of Tennessee is my most favored. He has also been featured on the Shawn Ryan Show.
Demons or dark energy enities have been growing in strength and numbers for a long time. This is evidenced by the lists of the most evil states in the US. You can find this on YouTube. Boston Massachutes, Salem Massachusetts, NYC, California, and Philidelphia Pennsylvania just to name a few.
Father Rehill tells a chilling story of how demons work together to assume control of cities, and how they also destroy those who are possessed. He tries to save everyone, but there are some that cannot.
I attached a link to Father Rehill's interview with Shawn Ryan.
https://youtu.be/0svd0YPi-9I?si=JS6jHqsCLZdVh_WE
I could give a much longer response, unfortunately I am on break.
Let it be known I study sprituality from both sides. As a self proclaimed spiritual warrior it is important to understand demons, other dark enties, how they work, and how they can be dealt with. I embrace God's light. There is no greater force on earth. We must recognize the growing darkness around us and stand together to fight it.
May God's light shine upon his great army of followers, always.
Brandon, thank you for everything you do.