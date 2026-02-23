Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack

Brandon’s Substack
Electrostasis
Elohim Cepher 126: "Hum" Song Sequence Retunes Vagus Nerve
0:00
-8:56

Elohim Cepher 126: "Hum" Song Sequence Retunes Vagus Nerve

Here is a simple song to play that has longitudinal effects that retune the vagus nerve and also degrade specific pathogens that integrate into the vagus nerve
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Feb 23, 2026

This equalizer setting has a large impact as it penetrates the body at the frequencies that interact best with the “Vagus Nerve” for me. There may be other frequency distribution settings that work better for you. Interestingly enough, this is the “watchers” yellow smiley face curve, it is an equalizer setting not found in most audio systems.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brandon Iglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture