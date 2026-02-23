This equalizer setting has a large impact as it penetrates the body at the frequencies that interact best with the “Vagus Nerve” for me. There may be other frequency distribution settings that work better for you. Interestingly enough, this is the “watchers” yellow smiley face curve, it is an equalizer setting not found in most audio systems.
Elohim Cepher 126: "Hum" Song Sequence Retunes Vagus Nerve
Here is a simple song to play that has longitudinal effects that retune the vagus nerve and also degrade specific pathogens that integrate into the vagus nerve
Feb 23, 2026
Electrostasis
Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously.Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes