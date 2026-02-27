I’ve continued to review frequency boosting passive technologies and ran across the latest way to boost one’s frequency as well as the food one eats on earth. All it takes is a diamagnetic charger plate. One made from copper, silver, gold or bismuth to name a few metals that have high frequency and are diamagnetic.

The actual food on a wooden plate or quartz plate or glass plate is located on the “booster” plate, the food sits on the booster plate while served and then after 15 to 30 minutes during the process of eating a prior typical 60 minute dinner full course gets increased in frequency above and beyond the food pyramid frequency level to that of the metal copper, gold, silver or bismuth.

For reference here is a copper booster plate that is utilized by non-dead nation states, America is a dead or nearly dead nation state for those not in the know, due to enemies of the state dumbing down and attacking the people with ancient knowledge reupdated to today’s battlefield of the human body and mind. The big box stores, sell plastic junk marketed as copper that does the opposite, it lowers your frequency and kills you slow-kill style, this includes stores like Bed Bath & Beyond where American unwitting consumers get slow-killed by purchasing low frequency charger plates that are actual energy sucking vampire plates. [1]

Figure 1: Non-patterned copper charger plates

Figure 2: stack of non-patterned but hand pounded copper charger plates

Figure 3: copper charger plate hand pounded

Figure 4: Copper charger plate with a pattern (preferred) over non-pattern plate with a tea glass in middle being charged without water added

Figure 5: Copper charge plate with tea glass being charged with tea bag in it

Figure 6: Copper charger plate with tea glass in it with water in UVab and NIR+IR plasma light being charged at workstation

