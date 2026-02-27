Elohim Cepher 127: Copper, Silver & Gold Diamagnetic Charger Plates
Best practices, ancient and current are to boost your food frequency with a diamagnetic charger plate of copper, silver, gold or bismuth that you place your food on via wooden or via glass plate.
I’ve continued to review frequency boosting passive technologies and ran across the latest way to boost one’s frequency as well as the food one eats on earth. All it takes is a diamagnetic charger plate. One made from copper, silver, gold or bismuth to name a few metals that have high frequency and are diamagnetic.
The actual food on a wooden plate or quartz plate or glass plate is located on the “booster” plate, the food sits on the booster plate while served and then after 15 to 30 minutes during the process of eating a prior typical 60 minute dinner full course gets increased in frequency above and beyond the food pyramid frequency level to that of the metal copper, gold, silver or bismuth.
For reference here is a copper booster plate that is utilized by non-dead nation states, America is a dead or nearly dead nation state for those not in the know, due to enemies of the state dumbing down and attacking the people with ancient knowledge reupdated to today’s battlefield of the human body and mind. The big box stores, sell plastic junk marketed as copper that does the opposite, it lowers your frequency and kills you slow-kill style, this includes stores like Bed Bath & Beyond where American unwitting consumers get slow-killed by purchasing low frequency charger plates that are actual energy sucking vampire plates. [1]
