After tinkering with both near-field void tech and Vogel crystal tech, I can answer this question simply that has intrigued minds of many curious people over centuries and gone unanswered in the clear. One has to literally spend years to decades to figure this advanced technology out that the ancients utilized and current advanced humans DO NOT discuss in the clear, cause it’s utilized to control the masses with AI integrated into the brain via “impedance control system” by military and intelligence community globally.

Figure 1: Ancient Egyptian and Sumerian art where an entity, possibly Elohim, possibly NOT I don’t know, holding a pinecone and a purse. [0]

Ancient Egyptian art, one hand holds a “Vogel” type crystal in the hand and the other hand has a near-field energy accumulator that is pulling in energy from the void, such that the energy is transmitted through the pinecone crystal, it is also used in communications (e.g. crystals, quartz, etc. in modern day electronics via different methodology). [1]

Figure 1b: More “entities” with the pinecone and handbags from ancient artwork. Probably what inspired the NSA Black IC people to work with Red Communist China The Dragon PLA MSS to inject the world with weird mRNA and DNA fragments as a global genomic experiment to try to re-create these “entities” - I have zero trust in the NSA, those folks owe me over six figures in an outstanding invoice, specifically NSA FFRDC Honeywell Kansas City America [4]

The pinecone is like a Vogel crystal, but different pattern and tech and the purse contains an energy accumulator system that interacts with the void, most likely a near field pattern and possibly orgonne.

So, one hand holds an energy source and the other hand holds an energy transmitter.

Since the entity, is DIAMAGNETIC the entity is NOT subject to RESISTANCE and the near-field and “vogel crystal” tech on earth works off of resistance, this is closest to the truth that I’ve gotten reverse engineering ancient technology and REDUCING IT TO PRACTICE. Keep in mind, I’ve lived through the near-field VOID for a year, have ability to work with and build these devices and also have “Vogel Crystals”.

Here is what a “Vogel crystal” looks like for comparison to the pinecone held by the entity:

Figure 2: Vogel crystal that Dr. Marcel Vogel re-discovered on earth.

Figure 2a: Vogel Crystal in Hand. Note that the entity in ancient Egypt and Sumeria is holding the larger end towards the wrist and the smaller end away from the body, matching Vogel crystal work where the transmitter TX is on the smaller end and RX is on the larger end. [3]

Here is what a Tesla coil integrated with a crystal made of quartz looks like, keep in mind this is not the package that is in the purse, but close to it. I will NOT publish in the clear the designs that I’ve been working on as if you don’t know what your doing you can kill yourself and others around you unintentionally. Basically, that coil and some layers of materials and quartz, probably double-tipped, but possibly other amplifier are in that purse bag utilized by the entity. The diamagnetic materials on the arms keep the biological materials aligned (e.g. wrist for blood) and the diamagnetic elements repel the resistance (magnetic and paramagnetic tech on earth). The entity, appears to have a Zoorastrian look, but God only knows, basically an advanced “entity” is in the photograph “controlling” humankind with the crystal technology. The entity has a shielded head with hat that is also diamagnetic that amplifies the thought and serves a an accumulator for the entity’s perceived “power” on earth. I’ve tested silver headsets and charging up the body in a scalar modulated near field environment and frontal brain lobe transmissions, that works, it is legit tech. I have not yet coupled the use of a pinecone or “Vogel” crystal with the above systems mentioned, but “common engineering sense” indicates it all works, but only those that are diamagnetic and “Angelic clean” (e.g. reference to Elohim) can live through use of these technologies on earth, else the “unseen critters: Archons and other unseen parasites” will move into your body (as I found out and almost died a horrible death, while time-hacking (adjusting the arrow of time) to hack Red Communist China’s BRAIN parasite technology.

Figure 3: Examples of quartz from earth on Etsy that have a copper wire (not sure if magnetic copper cable or regular copper that is pulled and aligned) with a small Tesla coil on it that can be utilized in horticulture and agricultural use cases. [2]

List of References:

[0] https://www.reddit.com/r/Mesopotamia/comments/10wpvx8/is_there_a_connection_between_the/#lightbox

[1] https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360/blog/marcel_vogal/

[2] https://www.etsy.com/listing/1856217939/quartz-crystal-plant-stake-handmade

[3] https://www.etsy.com/listing/1875428444/authentic-vogel-64-faceted-crystal

[4] https://www.reddit.com/r/AlternativeHistory/comments/v359r4/why_are_these_purses_in_ancient_egyptian_and/?rdt=37808