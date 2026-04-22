Terrific news, with aluminum, barium, berylium and other heavy metals containing magnetic and paramagnetic properties being circulated via clouds unseen in the sky all of humanity is under attack at the human body level.

I solved how to repel what people call “chem trails” but its’ more than that, it’s sat-com and ELF steered “clouds without water” that add “resistance” to the human body.

The solution is simple, I reverse engineered some of it from Military MEPS medical clearance facilities before the warfighters get deployed as the hotels that the warfighter stays at in the lobby (waiting room) has a brick of selenite (cylinder) in it, on a metal rod. The metal rod charges the selenite and the selenite is comprised of calcium sulfate, which is DIAMAGNETIC and is utilized in CLEARING and CHARGING by people who work with crystals in the ESOTERIC space.

I put together a Dr. Marcel Vogel Crystal and some double-point oscillators linked to a log of selenite crystal and some shungite from Russia and added a PEMF coil driver to the input RX tip of the Vogel Crystal Driver creating an oscillator in a CROSS pattern.

Figure 1: Selenite Crystal

The circuit design is SIMPLE and everyone can build one of these that is technically inclined. I’ll start shipping these to the people who have worked with me on the magnetic salt lamps as its’ complimentary for evaluation and feedback as I have enough crystal and copper on hand to do so.

P.S. That house in Hawai’i that didn’t burn rapidly like all of the other homes, that was shielded with some type of diamagnetic force field that repelled the magnetic and diamagnetic nanotech. Cause whatever caused that fire had an “accelerant in it”… I’ve been a firefighter for a refinery and have manufactured fire truck pumphouses and have a deep tech skillset and bench of expertise in conventional physics and advanced physics technologies that span public eye tech and then classifed and top secret technologies. One of my patents was supposed to go into the TS space, but due to Red Communist China self-replicating nanotechnology it got data-in-the-flowed and U.S. Army DEVCOM never responded with the requested information in time and it got put into the public eye and then I got poisoned (one of the reasons I got poisoned), that error is on U.S. Army [2]

Here is the basic circuit that I was working with:

PEMF H-field Microprocessor Pulser set at 10% puse width and 40,000 Hz (this amplifies the passive system components listed below for a greater effect). I chose the PEMF H-field as it made more sense, I need to explore using the conventional piezo-electric electrodes (e.g. Peltier effect) and compare the two, but for now the working circuit has part of a Helmholtz coil active. Vogel Crystal (I’m working with off-spec ones to start with) Double Tip Crystal made of Quartz (diamagnetic) [SiO2] Selenite log made of Calcium Sulfate (diamagnetic) [CaSO 4 2H 2 O] Copper wire to make the PEMF coil (diamagnetic) [Cu] Shungite cubes (elite) from Russia that have some [C60] fullerene in it (world’s strongest known antioxidant and it is diamagnetic) Cedar Wood or other insulator that is high frequency, NOT plastic as that is low frequency Levitate the circuit or suspend it from a set of strings to maximize effect and not synchronize all of the local environment via ground effects (e.g. vibrations in the ground, it’ll just go into the room)

List of References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selenite_(gypsum)#:~:text=Rosette%2Dshaped%20gypsum%20with%20outer%20druse%20of%20sand,is%20a%20harder%20mineral%20with%20higher%20density.

[2] https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195331310/red-roof-house-fires-lahaina-hawaii