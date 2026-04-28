I’ve reviewed the diamagnetic elements, for force field generation via amplified Vogel Crystal technology utilizing a quartz. Bismuth, is my selection to move forward with for the input to the Vogel Crystal holder and having an Orgone stack powering, all passive tech. I tested out Orgone tech on a selenite crystal and that works very well. So, will now be moving forward with Bismuth.

In order to decontaminate, one has to have a clean and clear home, work, vehicle and body. However, due to rampant pollution everywhere with namely Red Communist China building two coal power plants per week and poisoning a lot of the supply chains on earth (e.g. what got into me thanks to CCP PLA MSS). Therefore, finding a simple way to repel magnetic and paramagnetic pollution from the air and materials from one’s house is required.

I’d appreciate people referring or gifting subscriptions to others after reading this publication, as I’m going to be testing out a couple of combinations with tensor rings as well as bismuth and Vogel crystals and that will cost about $1,500 to $2,000 so all that we need to do is for all subscribers to consider a founding membership or gifting a membership or referring this publication to others.

Since you control your home, workspace (to an extent), vehicle and body (unless contaminated) then this should be of interest to everyone.

Figure 1: Bismuth that I plan to work with, Elohim willing in order to test out diamagnetic force field technology to repel pollution comprised of magnetic and paramagnetic elements.

The force field system will Orgone stack layered between two of these bismuth bars and then a Vogel crystal on top of it vertically pointing upwards into the sky and then a Tesla disc on the top of the crystal to disperse the field. Obelisks shapes or pyramids (modified on the base sides, to remove the vertical-negative-green death ray).