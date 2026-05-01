Elohim Cepher 130 | Powered Diamagnetic Anti-Oxidant Enhance Circuit

I’ve worked with the magnetic salt lamps that accumulate magnetic nanotech and paramagnetic nanotech and feromagnetic nanotech at the prototype level and that helped to remove local contamination from nanotech, but when it would rain or I would travel somewhere I’d accumulate more magnetic nanotech, due to the poison I was dosed with via an ancient repurposed implant technology, originaly based off of Archon parasite tech, developed by the Nasis and then recovered by the United States Government after World War 2 in Project Paperclip. Then Red Communist China hacked America various ways and took the Project Paperclip work and integrated it with their Gu technology and magnetic nanotech, such that Red Communist China created a magnetic worm for lack of a better word that takes over a body and mind. The work integrates into the eyeball (e.g. implant tech) and is basically the Israeli historical “evil eye” technology. In order to remove these implants without killing yourself boosting the body’s frequency and lowering the resistance of the body is key. However, due to the magnetic contamination innovation by the Dragon and their people working through Red Communist China, Black Hat IC at NSA and other IC agencies, including military, a diamagnetic repel also has to be added to purge the “implant tech” from the body as all other countermeasures work to reduce it, but not eliminate the seed.

The current “invisible arsenal” weapons of war against humanity on earth are comprised of “implants”, “nano”, “drugs: mRNA genomic edits”, and the spectra and the Dragon is deceiving humanity by integrating a IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology system working with the global bankers to base a person’s health off of their social credit score, which includes their bank account balance. This goes against God’s people who help the poor and needy that were not born into wealth on earth.

The information provided here should be utilized carefully as it is dual-use technology. I’m choosing to amplify C60 fullerene, the world’s strongest known anti-oxidant that is at least 172 times stronger than vitamin C, when NOT enhanced. I’m enhancing and amplifying C60, so in this case it is probably 1000x more stronger than vitamin c. One must be careful when enhancing a molecule, cause if you don’t know what you are doing you can rapidly kill your self or as the French researchers in Paris did when working on pyramid technology, accidentally amplified vertical negative green and mummified one of their lab mates instantly over a lunch break is all it took for the person to go from living to a dead dried up mummy.

Figure 1: Simple crystal based diamagnetic and anti-oxidant force field system for a location. The air purifier in the room I am in with KNOWN Magnetic nanotech contamination turned on IMMEDIATELY after I turned this unit on at a specific frequency sequence.

If you are interested in working with me on repelling pollution passively utilizing Quantico Crystal City reverse engineered military and intelligence community technology in the clear email me at help@reactwell.com or on signal at “reactwell.71” as I’m able to work in the void and hack any knowledge on earth, but choose to only do it for good as I don’t want to piss off my creator.