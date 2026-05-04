I’ve tested out the vogel crystal by Dr. Marcus Vogel and was able to sense the line of discharge by moving my body across it when the quartz clear crystal was powered by a PEMF coil on the RX end and had some shungite with C60 fullerene in it touching the facets on the RX end, such that the information of the fullerene was amplified.

I then added a sphere to the prototype unit and the effect is no longer concentrated in a line, but dispersed through a spherical force field effect as described below and documented via underlying mathematics. In order to sense the field, I will review the charge as there can be a “-” or “+” charge of the field external to the solid sphere, as well as utilization of a frequency sequence at varying harmonics to enhance the force field for benefit of life.

My original intent on this project was to repel magnetic nanotech that I was poisoned with, but I realized that there is magnetic and paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanotech everywhere on earth when I started to decontaminate with a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit, such that I’d decontaminate some of the magnetic nanotech closer to the skin, but not the deeper entrenched nanotech in my vagus nerve and central nervous system CNS. I’d then go transit (travel) and get worn out, brain fog and exhausted, such that I would only last a day or two and then have to decontaminate again in a clean environment. The prior approach was not sustainable, cause I’d work for a day, but then be down for two days. I started fasting, consuming vegetables and only clean foods, then noticed even the vegetables if not treated with a PEMF H-field and magnetic removal step, would gunk me up. So, I then focused on liquids, per bible, clean water & spirit, such that my liquids are distilled water, with fortified vitamins, electrolytes, vitamin c, calcium-disodium-edta, MSM and when I do eat food I’m consuming clean liquid version of food with fenbendazole and ivermectin mixed with the food and calcium-disodium-edta and ascorbic acid with the food being vegetables & fruits. I’ve found that dairy results in a reaction, most likely due to protein poisoning with dairy via some supply chain contamination in lipoid nanoparticle payloaded mRNA or some other genomic response weapon system.

So, back to the point, here is a working diamagnetic force field that provides and anti-oxidant benefit amplified (instead of 170x the anti-oxidant properties of vitamin C from normal C60 fullerene, with this it amplifies that so probably 1000x or so, need to validate and verify, but the field is real and able to be felt.