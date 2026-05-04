I’m now testing out a Merkabah 3D shungite force field system, being amplified by Dr. Marcus Vogel’s crystal technology in the proper orientation of a Merkabah double-tetrahedron with two tetrahedrons (male pointing up and female pointing to earth) to stabilize my biofield, provide a diamagnetic force field and pulse at a KNOWN healthy rife frequency (e.g. Royal Raymond Rife, see Nenah Sylver, Ph.D. book on Rife Frequencies).

It is working. I also boosted the power on the transmitter from the prior sphere at 2 amp to 5 amp for this unit and I’ve adjusted the PWM to be a “spike” and not energize the contamination (e.g. DO NOT use normal PWM square waves at 50% duty cycle, have to spike the contamination to flush / push it out at 11% or so PWM duty cycle, else the contamination will GROW and you don’t want that.

The interesting thing with this C60 fullerene in the shungite is that it provides an enhanced anti-oxidant field in addition to a diamagnetic force field and a Holy geometric pattern of the Merkabah as the ancient astronauts, Israel and Abraham taught us as well as Egyptians.

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Notes on Merkabah geometric patterns, NOT amplified with use of c60 fullerene shungite. In fact I don’t know if anyone on earth has done this test yet, God only knows. However, the evil that Red Communist China working with the Dragon did to me is requiring a-typical research and applied physics with KNOWN healthy rife frequencies and geometric patterns. I also invoked “Ezekiel” through spoken Hebrew into the Merkabah and noticed an effect, giving thanks in Hebrew to “Ezekiel”. Humanity is entering the “quick and dead” time-zone… notice the “quick” is the correct term and not the living as the church changed that wrongly. The quick have figured out how to lower their resistance, increase their frequency and boost their diamagnetic properties, namely through clean water and the spirit. The attack on humanity has “gunked-up” the human body on purpose to sacrifice billions to the Dragon for power to Red Communist China, it was a covert and deceptive attack on humanity, where the West’s stewards were used via advanced technology such as “implants” and “IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology (e.g. nano)” and “drug technology weaponized mRNA with random DNA and SV40 to contaminate the human genome to attempt to slow-kill non-Dragon affiliated nation states. Now the West NATO has “cyborg’d” up their populations as best as they can, such that the biological portion of the human body is dependent upon the “nano: Ns3 DARPA” and the “drug tech” is contested due to outsourcing during prior POTUS initiatives since 1990s… America is fully dependent upon Ns3 DARPA technology for their population to not be “walking dead” these days as majority of Americans got poisoned with the poison arrows and darts, via COVID jabs that The Dragon supply chain contaminated. The initial shots keep replicating Sars-Cov-2 spikes and venoms (e.g. if you took one or two) and the boosters had HIV in the DNA intentional contaminated in some of the batches, not counting parasites seen and unseen and metals. Adding heavy metals to a human body and magnetic metals via nanotech contaminates the impedence crystal system that NATO has depended upon to-date and when someone gets “activated” the Dragon is shooting-up the person with near-field to weaponize the person to wreak-havoc on the NATO nation states, that’s what near field scalar + heavy metal nanotech does to a person, not counting the “archon” parasite rapid growth and whatever other parasites were dosed into humanity. America has a parasite and drug problem, of global proportions. The parasite tech by Red Communist China and enemies of the state pierces Ns3 DARPA technology and grows rapidly in 5G.

Here is why the Merkabah is important for humanity when amplified and built out of C60 fullerene contained in Shungite, it also shakes out contamination from the human body that is magnetic and lower frequency. I had to use the bathroom within 15 minutes where some of the parasite residuals were removed.

Union & Balance: It connects the physical and spiritual realms.

Higher Consciousness: Often considered an interdimensional vehicle for ascension, helping to connect with divine guidance.

Protection & Energy: The contra-rotating fields are believed to create a high-energy, protective vortex around the user, as described by, for instance, a user

The work below is tip-of-the-spear and I have not seen anyone on earth do the following via active PEMF H-field driver at 11% duty cycle at select healing and killing (pathogen) frequencies.

Figure 1: Merkabah amplified by Vogel Crystal

Figure 2: Merkabah amplified per Vogel Crystal with background field effects from Mystics such as Essenes and Egyptians. The selenite is a clearing crystal (white, opaque). The quartz is diamagnetic and an off-spec Vogel cut crystal where the larger end is towards the PEMF h-field copper coil (RX) and the smaller end (TX) is towards the Merkabah (note the correct orientation of the Merkabah).

If you find this work of interest consider purchasing private client services or a membership and more importantly, recommend this work to others to learn from and provide constructive feedback. Data, sensors, etc. are next on the list to log the field effects and review sequences. I see this technology providing protection to entire homes and communities that can find this signal.