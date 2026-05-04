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Dean Lewis's avatar
Dean Lewis
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I read a book in 2012 called something like The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life by Drunvalo Melchizedek. Interesting book. I also went to several workshops in relation where they teach you the Merkaba meditation, where you activate your Merkaba with the mediation, and certain hand mudras which create different circuits through the body. (Supposedly)

I'm not saying I believe 100% of everything, but it felt good.

Part of the lessons involved repeatedly drawing the flower of life symbol with graph paper and a compass, which also served to unlock different understandings in consciousness. The flower of life pattern, which has been found in artifacts all over the world, has something to do with it.

There is a lot more to it, but I am too dense these days to focus or grasp very long. Just in short bursts.

It is probably nothing helpful. I just wondered if you had heard of it.

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