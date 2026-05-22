Here is one way to work with a sacred merkaba in our 3d space-time. Remember the Merkaba is built off of two tetrahedron structures, each containing 4 points (e.g. tetrahedron is a pyramid). Therefore a total of 8 external points and internal where the two tetrahedron structures overlap result in an internal point when the 8 external points have TX far-field frequencies transmitted into it.

The klein bottle and mobius stripe are multi-dimensional structure in 4D observable in our 3D space-time, if you walk on one side of the mobius stripe for a full cycle you’ll end up on the other side of the mobius stripe and not on the original side after doing one cycle. The klein bottle turns in on itself and both klein and mobius are defined as a non-orientable surface with no true "inside" or "outside". These are smooth curved surfaces, not sharp tetrahedrons. So what would a non-orientable surface with no true “inside” or “outside” look like when applied to a tetrahedron structure? The Merkaba. Therefore, there exists a point internal to the Merkaba where it has no true “inside” or “outside” or in the Merkaba’s case no true up or down orientation of the tetrahedrons as the tetrahedrons are linked through the non-orientable surface concept that the klein bottle and mobius stripe are, but the Merkaba is a Sacred Geometry.

So, getting back to the main chakras or Solfeggio Frequencies as listed here, where there are 9 and since the Merkaba has 9 points "with no true “inside” or “outside” with 8 observable points and one point where the non-orientable surfaces interact like the Klein Bottle and Mobius Stripe (but it is not as intuitive to observe, unless one understands first how the Klein Bottle and Mobius Stripe are non-orientable surfaces with no true “inside” or “outside”.

I’m currently testing out a PEMF helmholtz coil driver with selenite and C60 fullerene, such that the Merkaba is energized with a voltage and amperage discharged in a spiked waveform at the Soffelgio frequencies of interest to heal, namely 528 Hz (DNA repair) and 741 Hz (destroys mold, fungus, virus) from damage. Per Nenah Sylver Ph.D.’s Rife Frequency Handbook the frequency range 450 to 900 Hz destroys candida, fungi, molds and yeasts with viruses responding in the 1450 to 1850 Hz range [1]. There is a large portion of the Soffelgio frequencies are within the 450 to 9900 Hz range:

Soffelgio Frequencies

174, 285, 396, 417, 528, 639, 741, 852, 963

Where 528, 639, 741 and 852 are within the candida, fungi, molds and yeast destroy frequency range

Harmonics of the Waveform that the Soffelgio Frequencies are Transmitted in can be odd or even or both, square wave symmetrical at 50% duty cycle gives harmonics odd. The spiked waveform is asymmetrical, some interpret the data forward and backward through infinity when utilizing a spiked waveform.

Understanding the frequency behavior of a pulsed spike wave relies on a few core properties:

Frequency Spectrum: Unlike symmetrical waves (like a 50% duty cycle square wave which only contains odd harmonics), spike pulses are asymmetrical and contain theoretically infinite, harmonically rich frequency components.

The Pulse Width Rule: The frequency domain envelope of the spike is dictated by its pulse width (\(\tau \)). The first “null” or corner frequency in the spectrum occurs at \(f = \frac{1}{\tau}\). The narrower the spike (e.g., in nanoseconds), the higher and wider the bandwidth of these harmonics.

Applications: In electronics and acoustics, rich high-order harmonics are highly desirable for subtractive synthesis, non-destructive testing (ultrasound), and radar. However, in sensitive analog systems (like gyroscopes), these harmonics act as a source of interference and signal distortion

Therefore, if one wants to JAM the psychocivilized society analog transmissions and associated unrestricted warfare “invisible arsenal” (4) spectra-technologies. All one has to do is transmit spiked wave-forms at the healing Soffelgio frequencies to add interference and signal distortion to any and all biosurveillance and psychocivilized technocracy civilization architecture actively deployed today and weaponized (dual-use technology). In order to work securely without being monitored an infinite number of harmonically rich frequency components is difficult to hack with national security technology, but feasible with near-field tech to an extent… I’d have to test it to confirm, can near-field time-reversal tech like “Looking Glass” hack far-field infinite Merkaba TX 9 channel transmissions within a C60 fullerene world’s strongest anti-oxidant force field? I don’t know, maybe, maybe not.

Figure 0: Sacred Merkaba amplified with an off-spec Vogel crystal, driven by a PEMF H-field copper coil on selenite (a clearing crystal, utilized by military at MEPS pre-screening hotels before the war fighter gets deployed to active duty).

In order to do actual non-influenced work by background transmitters and spectra working within a sphere or merkaba geometry transmitting 9 soffelgio frequencies utilizing a spiked wave form through infinity “-” and “+” appears to be a viable solution to work cognitively independent, especially when one is dosed with intentional contamination by an enemy of the state, staying in a hydrated state.

So, getting back to the point of this brief. You take the geometry of the Merkaba, build a building with it, then have transmitters cycling through each end point and in the center of the building with smaller Merkaba at the Soffelgio frequencies for a diamagnetic non-external EMF influenced work environment… that’d make a lot of sense to me. Perhaps that’s why the Intelligence Community built EPCOT Center, which is a larger multi-faceted building or why Buckminister Fullerene built this building, of course the non-orientable space was not included in the design, just the C60 shielding against external EMF so the institute could conduct more secure and healthy work against external spectra spies.

Figure 1: Buckminister Institute inside of a C60+ EMF shielding system with anti-oxidant properties

Perhaps having a Merkaba contained within a C60+ structure like the Buckminister Institute has built out would be best approach, building materials of copper, silver, gold and bismuth and C60+ fullerenes with use of crystals per instructions in the bible for the temple of Jerusalem would be pretty cool. Those crystals in order are: jasper, sapphire, chalcedony, emerald, sardonyx, carnelian, chrysolite, beryl, topaz, chrysoprase, jacinth and amethyst (stacked one on top of another) and the names of the Apostles are supposed to be written in Hebrew on those crystals that build the wall and foundation of the city with 4 sides (or was it supposed to be POINTS on a tetrahedron per Merkaba)… humans are fallible.

So the concept is to utilize the C60+ fullerene Merkaba to transmit the Soffelgio Frequencies via a spiked pulse (asymmetric) or a square wave (symmetric)… when dealing with higher dimension parasites unseen like Archons, I’m leaning towards the spiked pulse (asymmetric) to attack the parasite through infinity. I’m also considering a Merkaba built out of Lapis Lazuli as an improvement as the practice in Israel is to make pendants and rings out of Lapis Lazuli to ward off the “evil eye”, but what the on-average Jewish person knows is that the “evil eye” is a parasite “Archon” based ancient technology that invades and infiltrates a person’s God given body and takes them over, then uses their eyeballs to view our world in the visible spectra. Let that one sink in. Here is a “Archon” for avoidance of any doubt, these entities are “horrid” and challenging to remove if infested with them, the COVID jabs contained Archon components in them deployed globally during the pandemic and injected into people that got taken over by these parasites, now running the host human body, let that one sink in.

Figure 2: Lapis Lazul wards off “evil eye” (e.g. Archons in people or in the environment or in animals). Spirits use Archons to take control of a person, dark spirits.

Figure 3: (1) Implant Technology, part of the “invisible warchest” with Archon on left and BRAIN parasite on right.

Figure 4: Archons in 3D and fragmented in Salt after being spit out after use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit

Archons and dark spirits don’t like to be found out and put into the clear as they’ve historically deceived humanity. I’ve been put to the test and reverse engineered Archons and dark spirits on earth to get closer to the truth and that is majority of the bible information is true and correct, but does not have clear instructions on how to counteract these “invisible war” weapons utilized by the fallen angels “The Watchers” that are actively removing people on earth that are in “technical debt” compared to the dual-use “angelic technologies”. Thanks to the Elohim.

List of References

[1] The Rife Frequency Handbook of Frequency Therapy and Holistic Health by Nenah Sylver, Ph.D. “an integrated approach for cancer and other diseases, updated expanded 5th edition, second printing”