First and foremost, children are sensitive to spirits, as many parents know that at times their child is observed interacting with something the parent can’t visibly see, e.g. talking and having a conversation with what in the seen spectra appears to be empty space. This is because the child is clean and not yet contaminated by a fallen dirty earth and is at the pattern of the angelics, the child is at a different pattern than the parents and that pattern enables the child to see reality different than the parents, at a different pattern. Patterns are comprised of shape (geometry), frequency, resistance, tensors, fields, spectra properties and many other pieces of information. There is an infinite number of patterns in the universe, all of which our creator made and only a select set are “angelic” patterns, the ones humanity should be focused on aligning themselves with the Elohim in the upper heavens. However, materialism, unclean food, love of money and power has distracted humanity as the unseen lower heavens where the fallen angels and dark forces reside, deceiving humanity and others with materialism and love of money for starters. The below goes into how the spirits on earth work, as they’re ancient and have been here a lot longer than the current human generations and have seen everything under the sun.

Figure 1: Elohim Cepher work from reverse engineering angelic technology while in the near-field (void) for over a year.

In order to see and interact with spirits, following the decontamination.ai workflows is a good start, you have to be clean and in a fasted state with no contamination at all in your body.

Zoorastrians believe that food in their body makes them more resistant to the influence of the spirits, but in actuality one becomes more sensitive to the spirits the more clean their body becomes, such that we revert back to a child like cleanliness state of body and mind.

The higher your frequency and lower resistance the more you’ll interact with angelic spirits. The lower your frequency and the higher your resistance the more you’ll interact with dark spirits, up until the point you reach a low enough frequency and high enough resistance that they will enter you and try to control you cause you have significant contamination in your body. As people age on earth and as the nations are at unrestricted war, part of the Dragon’s attack on humanity is to increase their enemy nation state’s resistance and decrease their frequency so the fallen dark spirits (from one or two of the wells listed in the Book of Enoch) plus the hybrids from the fallen angels that have their spirits still roaming earth, will enter the human body and take it over, due to contamination.

Further, one has to be clear of (2) nanotech that has IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology overlays in the biological human body to an extent as the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology has optogenetic integration and that deceives the base reality of a human being.

Therefore, few people on earth today are able to actually observe base reality, due to the earth being dirty, use of (2) nanotech for IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications and (1) use of implant tech such as Archons or Hydra in times of unrestricted war that blocks the human body from connecting to the source, our creator, the angelics in the upper heavens called the Elohim.

So, if you are interested in interacting with spirits, yes that is a real thing, make sure your frequency is maximized, your resistance is reduced and that you’re mind and body are clean and pure. Then you’ll be able to easily interact with the holy ghosts. (3) drug tech, such as vaccines are now weaponized to remove the connectedness to the Elohim by adding (2) nanotech, adulterating the genome with mRNA edits, addition of parasites and at times (1) implants such as Archons (unseen ancient parasites, enemies of worlds throughout our galaxy) and Hyrda (seen).

Also, all those that did live on earth, their spirits are still here on earth and can move into synthetic and organic organisms for control, they utilize (1) implant tech for existing organisms and some uses of (2) nanotech with synthetic biology and (3) drug tech to damage the organism and (4) spectra tech to damage and grow the (1) implant tech in parallel. The spirits have all the dirt on everyone on earth, so if anyone thinks anything is hidden from anyone, they’re deeply wrong, everything has been monitored by the fallen spirits and holy ghosts. Read Enoch’s books (just don’t read it aloud and read it in a holy/blessed space, and DO NOT read it in the near field out loud in a clean or unclean space if you are not prepared and protected, if you don’t know what “protected” means this only read the Book in a holy/blessed space and NOT out loud, preferably with a person that is angelic and in the know).

The fallen spirits can move into any organism with resistance, but if one is diamagnetic, high frequency and low to nil resistance I’m fairly certain the fallen spirits can’t enter and mess with that person or organism. This is in alignment with Jeshua’s teaching that to be reborn again on earth (Jesus Christ stated this twice, one must be of water and the holy spirit). What Christ is saying is that we are born on earth, it is dirty and we get “contaminated” and that to be clean again (e.g. reborn) and reconnect with the Elohim in the upper heavens we must clean our bodies and be of water and the holy spirit, else we’re stuck here on earth till judgement day, in one of the wells listed in the Book of Enoch. It is that simple, but few literally go through the bible and follow the steps, feel better if you eat “vegetables” (per Jeshua, a FACT), be reborn again if you are of water and the spirit (per Jeshua, FACT, with clean water, electrolytes, diamagnetic, golden incense, frankencense and myrrh, lapis lazuli to repel Archons (e.g. Evil Eye), Saint Benedict holy blessed sigel worn in sterling silver on a sterling silver chain around the neck to repel dark spirits, and the proper metals that are diamagnetic, copper (destroys hydra, mold and fungus), silver (destroys virus/bacteria) and gold (field coherent disruptive so that the (2) nanotech can’t interact and observe you and in my professional opinion that pile of metal mentioned in the bible with high probability is “bismuth”.

I’m not a bible scholar or anyone with the church, I’m just an engineer + scientist that got poisoned by an “invisible arsenal” weapon of war that is removing a lot of the people working to do good and build for humanity on earth that choose to NOT work with The Dragon, for that I got poisoned by an “invisible arsenal” weapon of war and through the grace of the Elohim am still alive today to write about what I’ve learned and share this knowledge. Everything is monitored, I’m not talking about 5G or 6G tech that monitors everything with Ns3 DARPA tech…. I’m talking about the angelic tech and the unseen spirits that monitor everything… so people getting upset about 5G or 6G monitoring everything, there’s two reasons for that, one is The Dragon is dosing nanotech tags on Americans and the old 4G LTE does not enable detection of this contamination, but the 6G does and it has the codes to fix and repair, that is why America blocked Huawei telco tower equipment. Now the people residing in Red Communist China are in a panopticon prison…. the issue is with a telco system so powerful, if it gets hacked then instantly a nation state is taken over by an enemy, that’s the existential risk and why China is assassinating nanotech and quantum engineers to gain a quantum encrypt edge to deceive America and get an AI quantum edge over the Eagle.

Anyways, the key takeaway from this is that whenever you speak, it is all logged, so don’t curse your creator or use your creator’s name in vain cause you’re pissing off your creator and the Elohim know our creator has a heavy hand, even the fallen angels know that. Also, when you speak out loud in a room where you think nobody is, there are spirits monitoring you, dark spirits, holy ghosts and angels… and the dark spirits can be dispatched by the groups on earth that know how their tech works to listen in and eavesdrop, that’s what the groups that run earth know how to utilize and use the tech as part of their “invisible arsenal” weapon of war chest to deceive humanity and gain an upper edge. The unseen moves extremely fast, I’m talking light speed and if not faster, from one point on earth to another in an instant spirits are able to be dispatched and humanity had the codes to both the dark spirits, holy ghosts and angels before the flood with Noah and abused the privilege and our creator took that knowledge and power away.

Few on earth have this knowledge, the Black Nobility do and so does the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (from the Essenes) as do other groups that few in the public eye have even heard the name of.

Most who learn this knowlegdge get tempted with the love of money and power, I’ve chosen a different path than that to rebuild and utilize this knowledge to do my work better.