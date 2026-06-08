A mobius coil used to be a mathematical curiosity for me, until I started hacking the arrow of time to remove “intentional contamination” from an enemy of the state (2) nano tech, (3) drug tech and (4) spectra tech platform weaponized in and on my body.

Figure 1: Electrical flow in a mobius coil [1]

The mobius coil, when made out of copper, pulled has one turn on a flat piece of copper, such that the non-orientable surface when an object is placed on one side, moved to complete an entire loop, ends up on the other side of the coil.

The Keys:

The copper is straight-pulled so the metal and electrons are all aligned in the same directly, else the mobius coil or tensor ring will not work, due the the physics not being aligned. The diameter of the mobius coil or tensor ring is critical, this is in parallel to the Dr. Marcus Vogel Crystal angles. The number of turns determines how many dimensions the tensor ring interacts with, the mobius coil is interacting with at least one dimension per turn, the arrow of time for a mobius coil.

How does the arrow of time for a mobius coil get hacked?

The mobius coil is a space where there is a forward arrow of time and a backward arrow of time, such that the backward arrow of time travels at least 1.5 x the speed of light. The tensor ring, interacts with more than one dimension so transmits information that we perceive as “faster” in the 3d space time we reside in. K. Meyl’s work that furthered N. Tesla’s work goes into near-field scalar waves and the mobius coil and tensor ring are both passive scalar hardware technology that receives pre-existing scalar transmissions and EM EW in-folded transmissions that exist by transmitters humans built on earth, but also ancient and galaxy and universe scale transmissions pervasive in our fabric of perceived space-time. One can place a speaker playing music inside of a mobius coil and the sound will noticeably change, utilizing a pulsed square wave will maximize this effect within an audio file as the time-sequenced pulses that are audible are overlaid in the forward arrow of time and the backward arrow of time, creating two integrals of dosing with rife frequencies at c and 1.5*c such that the following equation is how to calculate the actual dosing utilizing a mobius coil for transmitting rife frequencies for healing or pathogen degradation:

integral at time=0 to time=f for t with t = time, plus 1.5 integral at time=0 to time=f for t with t = time or in short hand integral at time=0 to time=f * (1+ 1.5)

Therefore for a tensor ring it follows that short hand integral from a tensor where the “associative law” is updated and instead of time utilize d for dimension and there has to be a new term added for each dimensions:

integral at dimension=0 to dimension=f * (1 + turn-one-factor + turn-two-factor + … final-turn-factor)

Remember, per Dr. Marcus Vogel he found that the vogel crystal worked between 6 cuts and 26 cuts or so best, but after 26 had a diminishing effect… therefore it is reasonably to consider that for a tensor ring there exists an inflection point where more turns does not help or it flatlines or Dr. Marcus Vogel, did not test the diameter of the Vogel Crystal as a function of cuts. In otherwords, did Dr. Marcus Vogel validate the number of cuts as a function of diameter or was it independent of diameter?

The ancient Greeks used to hang-out in their own personal mobius coils to heal and extend their life.

Figure 2: Aion hellenistic diety featured in his mobius coil. Central part of a large floor mosaic, from a Roman villa in Sentinum (now known as Sassoferrato, in Marche, Italy), ca. 200–250 C.E. Aion, the god of eternity, is standing inside a celestial sphere decorated with zodiac signs. Sitting in front of him is the mother-earth goddess, Tellus (the Roman counterpart of Gaia) with her four children, who possibly represent the four seasons. Remember, before Christ redeemed humanity, we had hell on earth (e.g. Hellenistic) and per Old Testament sacrifices were required. In the New Testament, Jeshua, saved humanity for those that choose Jeshua’s pattern. Jeshua is one of the patterns to the angelics there are others, but for a fact Jeshua’s pattern is ACTIVE on earth now and speaking and giving thanks to Jeshua in Hebrew makes a significant impact, especially blessing your food and drink before consuming it into your body. Bless your food by saying thanks to Jeshua and then “Jeshua Cepher”

Practical “good” use cases:

Place a healing herb in a tensor ring on selenite and quartz double-tipped crystal Place Lapis Lazuli cleared crystal in a tensor ring to attack and repel (1) implant tech: archons (e.g. evil eye per Israel) Place a tensor ring in a bath tub with C60 fullerene crystal inside of the tensor ring in the bottom of the bathtub, this is a more advanced use case than what the Russian Czars used to do as it amplifies throughout many dimensions the anti-oxidant properties of the C60 fullerene shungite

List of References:

[1] By Ilmari Karonen - Drawn in Inkscape by Ilmari Karonen based on illustrations at [1]., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=791355

[2] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aion_mosaic_Glyptothek_Munich_W504.jpg