Okay, after the experiment last week with the pulsed square waves being transmitted via audio between a couple of Hz through 20,000 Hz and having an observed DIFFERENT audio sound (additional dimension accessed) that altered the pulse width modulation forward arrow of time sequence in a noticable way detected through an observer not inside of the mobius coil, when the speaker transmitter TX was placed first outside of the mobius coil and then placed inside (TX from the mobius coil multi-dimensional space, at least one dimension more than our current 3D forward arrow of space time) then to the observer external to the mobius coil the RX.2 was a different sound than the RX.1 when observing the sound (pulsed square wave repeating, like waves, but pulsed that has harmonics by itself).

Figure -1: Patterns that are angelic are the symbols utilized in tensor mathematics.

So, the sound is a “pattern” that was played in our current arrow of time that can be measured by the observer in our current arrow of time and then when the “pattern” was placed within the mobius coil, the sound that came out was a “transformed pattern” (e.g. differential equations language). So, therefore, the use of a tensor ring going from 1 turn to N turns can map out the patterns TX.t and RX.t’d and then varying the diameter of the tensor ring per turn can map out the patterns TX.d.t and RX.d.t as a function of diameter (d) and turns (t) of the tensor ring, comprised of pulled copper. Elohim patterns (angelic) should ONLY be used, else you may interact with “something, e.g. the hand of an unknown” that responds through the tensor ring.

The medium that is within the tensor ring for the test done last week was air, but changing it to a ionic liquid or mesogen (liquid crystal) should enable direct observation of the tensor ring pattern received RX.t.d per given Tensor ring with “N” number of turns and “d” diameters for starters. Then the geometry of the tensor ring and then the number of rings concentric or parallel and or both combinations can be tested out. Stabilizing the 12-Sided Vogel Crystal “ladder” is of interest to this work, once the ladder (e.g. not an actual ladder, but a multi-dimensional portal into the space that then enables access to the Elohim upper heavens is top-of-mind for this research, development and application via experimental work(s).