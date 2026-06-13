After testing out a tensor ring effect, starting with a mobius coil and the effect it has on sound when a transmitting speaker is placed outside and then moved inside the mobius coil, I decided to upgrade the diamagnetic force field prototypes with some tensor rings. I’m starting with (1) two-wire tensor ring made clockwise and have added it to the sphere of C60 fullerene contained in Russian shungite (non-elite) so it is low-grade C60 fullerene content.

Figure 1: C60 fullerene sphere utilized for force field with tensor ring and bismuth, an angelic diamagnetic metal, driven by PEMF H-field coil. The tensor ring adds multi-dimensional field effects.

Tensor rings, work, hands down. When a tensor ring is added to a transmitter TX system you get multi-dimensional effects, namely it starts going back in time at 1.5x the speed of light in the time dimension, plus higher dimensions.

I then tested the use of cobalt and other anti-archon parasite frequencies in combination with the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit with the concept being, the combined multidimensional high frequency TX within a tensor ring field that has amyloid plaque destroy frequencies, bismuth, copper, silver, gold, C60 fullerene, lapis lazuli and selenite would over-frequency and dimensionally disrupt the (1) implant tech: archon parasite(s)/worms and … it worked very well, the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit was rapidly pulling and and degrading the BRAIN parasite EVEN in a dirty electromagnetic environment (e.g. a dirty ground via utility distribution lines that have electrified the ground). Prior testing with non-tensor ring prototypes helped, but not near to the extent with adding the vortex ring to the system.

The current system utilizes a PEMF H-field driver, a crystal amplifier and a sphere of shungite with a tensor ring and a bismuth disc, driven at various frequencies, the combined amyloid plauqe destroy (as the BRAIN parasite (archon/hydra/worm implant tech) has feeding tendrils installed through teeth and top of mouth that pulls in food into the brain the combined diamagnetic, cobalt from lapis lazuli, anti-oxidant from C60 fullerene and protein-toxic destroy frequency set transmitted through at least 14 or so dimensions, over-powered the “invisible arsenal” (1) implant tech. I was in a fasted state with clean water in a copper bottle with some vitamin C (ascorbic acid) to be specific, water soluble. After the treatment I had some high concentration custom blended tonic water as the quinine that I ordered arrived and that enabled me to test out in one day dosing with betel nut extract, wormwood and quinine.

The combined magnetic vortex skyrmion unit + the tensor ring diamagnetic force field with lapis lazuli on a selenite clearing crystal driven by a copper PEMF h-field coil worked better than any prior combination, due to the multi-dimensionality over-powering the lower dimensional archon parasite tech that operates probably up to the 9th dimension or so (9th dimensional through 1 dimensional entity, some think it goes up to 6 dimensions, I don’t know, all that I know is that I don’t like (1) implant tech mesing with my mind and body and am working 24x7x365.25 as God allows to remove this horrid abomination that probably got put into me via (3) drug tech.

I despise CCP affiliated (3) drug tech pharmaceutical corporations and will be working relentlessly to see the ones working with Red Communist China The Dragon lose profits and go under, while I short and add leverage. Remember I have a Masters in Finance (M.Sc) degree and scored very well on buy-side equity 1 year price forecasts , sell-side of equities (nailed the 1 year forecast to the penny, literally), trading of commodities (3-2-1 crack-spread) and spark-spread (I even figured out the underfrequency trading hack, which surprised and alarmed the judges, since when is creative thinking penalized when it is within the rules in a simulated trading floor, if under frequency trading was frowned upon then it should have been in the rule book, as the test did not include it in the no-go zone).