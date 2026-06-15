I’ve been testing out a “tensor ring” technology since this past Friday and when I place a “Blessed Saint Benedict Holy Sterling Silver Sigel” inside of the tensor ring it has the effect of shaking the (1) implan tech: hydra and archon loose. The archons reside in the Chakras of a person and feed off of a biofield and the hydra tech is integrated into that via the Red Communist China and enemy of the state tech with (2) nanotech and (4) spectra tech uplinks.

“Holistic health” practitioners, that work with crystals and tensors state that people feel a tingle when a “tensor ring” or “crystal” is passed through the body and a part needs “help” (e.g. contamination from either or a combination of (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech.

I had a bunch of gunk “melt” when combined tensor ring with the silver blessed sigel and (quinine + wormwood + betel nut extract) mix was utilized over the weekend. It drips out of the eyes, nose and ears.... eyes became “blurry” - tensor technology is legitimate, here is an ancient greek in a “1” turn tensor called a “mobius” with patterns (e.g. older version of quantum imprinted information per quantum information theory QIT applied).

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I’ve found when the smaller tensor ring is within several inches of the body AND I’m holding it or the blessed Saint Benedict sterling silver sigel inside of it, it elevates the vibration and starts to vibrate loose the “contamination” in a hydrated state (w/electrolytes) then it “melts” and drips out with the correct hydra countermeasures in the body.

How to correctly work with a Tensor Ring:

It has to be made correctly, else it doesn’t work as intended, as with anything “quality” matters more than “quantity” You have to hold it to “actively” drive it with your biofield, else it is “passive” and does not have a biofield or force field to couple with. I’m testing “active” driven tensor rings via biofield and force field technology. You have to have the “tensor ring” when drive by the biofield “active” within inches of the issue at hand on the human body or the body within the tensor ring, while holding it at (2) points to complete the “active” biofield driven circuit.

Figure 1: Mosaic from ancient Sentinum depicting Aion holding a Möbius strip. Clearly, Aion knows that holding and being inside of the 1 turn tensor ring (e.g. Möbius strip) is required for it to work best, as I’ve confirmed and validated as well. [1]

Latest brief on tensor technology

List of References

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C3%B6bius_strip