Significant insight. In order to boost the power of the "Tensor Ring” TX transmitter assembly, placing it on top of PEMF H-field copper coil, such that the copper coil “-” and “+” are touching the tensor ring enables the tensor ring to directly be powered in synchronization with the PEMF H-field coil.

What’s going on? This is something you have to pay for to learn from this experiment. Details below… I think this is a tool to help humanity destroy the (1) implant tech: archon parasites that disconnect humanity from “The Elohim: Angelics” once a person’s body gets invaded via “chakra attack”. Transmitting frequencies 9,887 Hz and 683 Hz on two separate assemblies “melts” the “archon multi-dimensional parasite that is a plague on humanity in the unseen parasite space”.

Figure 0: Teaser illustration of the actual assembly listed in the paid section.