Elohim Cepher 140 | Breakthrough! "Active" Tensor Ring with Power Boost via PEMF H-field Coil at Interface with Vogel Quartz Crystal
In order to boost the "active" power of the "tensor ring" technology, placing it "insulated" on top of a PEMF coil, such that the radius is shared concentrically with the "tensor ring" and "PEMF coil"
Significant insight. In order to boost the power of the "Tensor Ring” TX transmitter assembly, placing it on top of PEMF H-field copper coil, such that the copper coil “-” and “+” are touching the tensor ring enables the tensor ring to directly be powered in synchronization with the PEMF H-field coil.
What’s going on? This is something you have to pay for to learn from this experiment. Details below… I think this is a tool to help humanity destroy the (1) implant tech: archon parasites that disconnect humanity from “The Elohim: Angelics” once a person’s body gets invaded via “chakra attack”. Transmitting frequencies 9,887 Hz and 683 Hz on two separate assemblies “melts” the “archon multi-dimensional parasite that is a plague on humanity in the unseen parasite space”.
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