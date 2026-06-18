I’ve been reviewing “field coherent disruptive” effects and the mass and spectra delivery systems:

(3) drug tech: molecules

(2) nano tech: nanoparticles from different elements & geometry and

(4) spectra technologies: specific far-field and near-field modulated patterns

Figure 1: Cream of Tartar “potassium bitartrate” [1]

I’ve found a (3) drug tech molecule of interest that was sent to me by an “Order of Malta” member in a brief a couple of years ago and referenced for its’ ability to stop a lot of “diseases” [2].

Figure 2: For every evil under the sun. There is a remedy or there is none. If there is one let us find it, If there is none never mind it. [3]

How?

“potassium bitartrate” also known as “cream of tartar” by chefs and by some people who cook is thought of as an anti-caking agent by lay person, but it is actually an anti-crystallizer when utilized in heating up sugar and when interacting with “sucrose” it serves as an “inverter” to break-apart the “sucrose” molecule into “fructose” and “glucose” smaller sugar crystals that don’t set up and actually remain colloidal and “interfere” with “crystallization” (e.g. “interferring agent: cream of tartar, e.g. “potassium bitartrate””) reduces “discoloration” of boiled vegetables part of the cure to “Smallpox” in a book by Charles Rose “Safe, Speedy, and Certain CURE for Small-POX” published 1877 before the World Wars. Cream of Tartar , 3/4 Ounce (baking isle in some markets) Rhubarb, 12 grains (0.78 grams) (fresh veg or in cans, used in pies) Water, 1 pint Dissolve in the water Repeat as needed



Notes: half pint in early-stage adult, again every three or four hours. Advanced cases apply hot water bottle to bottom of feet, Provide cold drinks only. No baked goods or meat or fever inducing foods unless necessary until healthy.

Frequency of “potassium bitartrate” is 3,242,006.15 Hz delivered via sine wave on TX1

Pending questions, what does “cream of tartar” do to synthetic biology as it is also “crystal based” and “cream of tartar” is proven as an “interference agent” to minimize sugar crystallization. Is the effect only due to the inverted application on sucrose to break it down into fructose and glucose or is the effect also applicable to synthetic biology? This requires an experiment.

List of References:

[1] By Chemicalinterest - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13676888

[2] https://www.orderofmalta.int/

[3] https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/cc/A_safe%2C_speedy_and_certain_cure_for_small-pox-_with_cases_illustrative_of_its_efficacy_in_every_stage_of_the_disease%2C_in_preventing_disfigurement%2C_etc._.._%28IA_safespeedycertai00rose%29.pdf