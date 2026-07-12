I was raised in a household that said prayer before dinner, but that was the only time we blessed our food. In actuality all food and liquids input into the body should be blessed and contained in angelic diamagnetic patterns (e.g. glasses, dishware & utensils) and washed with essential oil based soaps, such as Dr. Bronners’ soaps with salt.

The four languages on earth, known to me, to be biosymmetric and biocongruent are:

Avestan, spoken by Zoorastrians (e.g. the three wise men who gifted Christ the gold, frakincense and myrrh). Hebrew, adopted by Jewish community to move away from the common Aramaic language known by Romans and was utilized in Holy interactions Sanskrit, primarily India Aramaic, prior to Hebrew and was the common persons’ language

In order to properly bless food and liquids input into the human body, one of the four languages above, with a pattern that connects with you and your family’s historical bloodline and belief system (as aligned with the “Elohim” in the upper heavens), the body, mind and spirit must be clean per biblical writings and the food held in both hands, while blessing out loud in one of the four languages. Why? Cause when you bless in one of the four languages above, it literally writes the pattern into the food and liquids that you then consume into your God given body. Only clean foods and liquids should be INPUT into the human body, it is better to go without than to consume unclean food and liquids, cause once you are contaminated, it is challenging to decontaminate as the decontamination protocol is based upon the specific contamination at the point of consumption and the integral of all other contamination that enters your body quantum entangled to the contamination that was input into your body at the point in time going forward.

The bible lists DO NOT EAT FISH WITHOUT scales, cause the bottom feeders bioaccumulate magnetic nanotech metals, such as barium ferrite on the ocean and lake beds. FACT.

HEBREW BLESSINGS

”patterns”

How to Bless food in Hebrew, before eating:

How to give thanks in Hebrew, after eating:

AVESTAN BLESSINGS

”patterns”

Blessing in Avestan, Zoorastrianism, the three wise men that brought the gifts of Gold, Frakincense and Myrrh to Jesus Christ (Jeshua) were Zoorastrian:

https://www.avesta.org/mp3/008Sarosh_Baj.mp3

https://www.youtube.com/user/SPDASTUR/videos

ARAMAIC BLESSINGS

”patterns”

The Aramaic root for "bless" is berek (meaning to bow, acknowledge, and thank) rather than literally blessing the food. To bless food in Aramaic, people recite a traditional Syriac Christian or Jewish Aramaic blessing

https://music.youtube.com/@AramaicSacredChants

SANSKRIT BLESSINGS

”patterns”

India Chant the Brahmarpanam mantra before eating to spiritually bless your food. This ancient Bhagavad Gita verse acknowledges that the act of offering, the food, and the consumer are all divine. It purifies the meal and turns it into an offering (Prasad).

How can one bless their food and amplify the blessing further?

Utilize a diamagnetic charger plate with a tensor ring around the charger plate. Place the food or liquid item in the center of the charger plate with the tensor ring (built to very specific requirements). If you are interested in this type of “amplified” blessing then please do schedule an initial consult at www.decontamination.ai

When blessing under amplified basis, it will move “contamination” out of the food directly, but it has to be done correctly per bible science & technology. I’ve had contamination in food, move out and through my hand elsewhere. The technology is real, humanity has just been deceived for centuries unknowingly by most and knowingly by some.

Here is an example of a diamagnetic charger plate, that lost the actual working components to amplify a blessing. I think humanity tried to “emulate” what was observed in times forgotten, but did not properly build a working charger plate to the original specifications utilized by the Elohim in the upper heavens:

Figure 1: Diamagnetic charger plate, NOT built to original Elohim upper heaven specifications. This is an example of what may look like a charger plate, an excellent one to many, by all means the intent in building it has to be good, but it is not built per the Elohim upper heaven specifications to amplify the prayer to the best extent known on earth as of today.

Universal Truth

Nobody wants to be contaminated, but people that are contaminated don’t know it and at times are so contaminated to the point that the contamination has taken them over. This is the truth that Jeshua teaches humanity and why Jeshua clearly states many times “love your enemy” cause the “enemy” is contaminated and taken over by unclean (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech. The churches have been an abject failure in teaching this truth to humanity on earth.