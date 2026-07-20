People who have dedicated their lives towards spiritual research, application and protection have stated that they utilize salt lines by entrances or salt on the four corners of home and place salt in bowls in the corners of a room or in closets. Why?

The salt, sodium chloride, transmits a doublet of color yellow that destroys parasites seen and unseen. Salting the four corners of a location results in an interference pattern that further amplifies the doublet of color yellow spectra. Visually I drew what this looks like when a child:

Figure 0: Interference pattern in a space, that can result from salting the four corners of a space, drawn when I was a child. [3]

Spectral Physics of Sodium Chloride:

When sodium chloride (NaCl) is heated—such as in a flame test—it dissociates and the neutral sodium atoms dominate the emission. The resulting spectrum is highly localized in the yellow region. [6, 7, 8]

Key Emission Wavelengths

Sodium D-Lines: The spectrum is heavily dominated by the bright yellow doublet known as the Sodium D-lines. These correspond to the 3p → 3s electron transitions: 588.995 nm (Na I, higher intensity)

{This is a Dinshah Color Yellow [2]} 589.592 nm (Na I, lower intensity) [9, 10]

{This is a Dinshah Color Yellow [2]}



The best way to view what the doublet does is create a singularity in our space-time continium, since the color Yellow is the doublet, then the NaCl helps to destroy parasites seen and unseen in the local space. Here is a good illustration of what a doublet when transmitted by an infinity PEMF H-field coil looks like for better visualization of the singularity created by the doublet, the same effect has been described by researchers furthering Royal Raymond Rife’s work, where two transmitter TX channels are utilized with a 1 Hz delta to create a pulsed square wave singularity at a given frequency. For further information, contact Reactwell’s key person Brandon Iglesias to implement this solution via Private Client Services available through https://www.aibcps.com/shop

Other Visible Lines: All other emission lines in the visible range (400 nm - 700 nm) are extremely faint, at less than 0.7% of the intensity of the D-lines

From my work reverse engineering parasites seen and unseen, which was presented in April of 2026 to a panel of oral surgeons and dentists at a retired CIA agent’s restaurant in New Orleans, LA USA as shown here (this is a parasite unseen, in the clear, called an Archon):

Figure 1: Archon parasite, part of the “invisible arsenal” 1st pillar known as “implant technologies: archons, wyrms, hydras and derivatives” [1,3,4]

Figure 2: Introductory slide to Parasites Seen and Unseen [1,3,4]

Figure 3: Archon parasites in 2D and 3D as well as Red Communist China BRAIN parasite in 3D [1,3,4]

Figure 4: Panel of dentists and oral surgeons where invisible arsenal parasites seen and unseen presented to. The parasites seen and unseen all respond to Dinshah Color Yellow. [1,2,3,4]

How to practically apply this knowledge to your life?

Purchase four salt bags of NaCl pool salt crystals from a supplier 50 pound bags.



Figure 5: Rock Salt (sodium chloride) large crystals for sale at stores like Home Depot… ice melt or pool salt, depending upon where you live [5] Place each bag on the corner of your home or in your basement, blessing each bag with a biosymmetric and biocongruent language, such as Hebrew, Sanskrit, Avestan or Aramaic with words of protection and blessing. After a year or so (depending upon the level of contamination you are dealing with, it may need to be each month until the local contamination is reduced), replace the salt bags with new ones. Take the old ones and pour them out away from your home or simply throw them in the garbage bin. Remember, they’re 50 pounds a pop. Then repeat step 1 above.

Note: some people sprinkle essential oils over the salt when it is exposed (e.g. in a cup) placed in the corners of a room, closet, etc. while blessing the salt.

List of References:

[1] Presentation on Parasites Seen and Unseen presented to a panel of oral surgeons and dentists in New Orleans, LA USA in April 2026. https://www.ebay.com/itm/406940245492

[2] Dinshah Health Society https://dinshahhealth.org/

[3] https://www.reactwell.com

[4] https://www.aibcps.com

[5] https://www.homedepot.com/p/50-lb-Ice-Melt-Rock-Salt-bag-RS50/332695893

[6] https://knowledge.carolina.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FlameTest_Emission_Infographic_CB744102310_F.pdf

[7] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0969806X1100346X

[8] https://uomustansiriyah.edu.iq/media/lectures/6/6_2023_10_12!12_40_04_AM.pdf

[9] https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-emission-spectra-of-the-NaCl-pellet-showing-the-emission-lines-of-Na-I-5889-nm-and_fig3_339832004

[10] http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/quantum/sodium.html