In countering the poisoning of my body and notably mind in 2022 with an “invisible arsenal” materials science spanning nanotech and biologicals, I’ve researched some of the world’s most uncommon knowledge and have found new information to me, namely through word of mouth and through researching in the void, with my body being modulated to various angelic patterns.

Figure 1: Moringa, a Tree of Life [0]

“Note: don’t modulate your body in the void, unless you’re taught under a master or have beaten the “Darwin Award” winner’s curse…. through the grace of the Elohim I beat the curses.” - Brandon Iglesias

Moringa, roots, bark, stems and leaves appear to be closer to a tree of life than majority of trees on earth and it helps against worms too. This peer reviewed publication goes over the Moringa tree and its’ benefits for fighting cancer, neuroprotection, amyloid plaque reduction and various other anti-oxidant benefits with respect to the human body & health for wealth:

Figure 1: Moringa Tree of Life Journal [1]

How to practically utilize Moringa Tree parts?

Purchase Kosher Organic loose leaves, bark and roots and make tea out of it in a copper kettle and borosilicate glass loose tea leeching system that extracts the essential nutrients (phytochemicals, etc.) into the solvent, water aqueous phase, under light. Boil the clean water in the copper kettle, then let it cool to warm, then pour over the loose tea leaves in the borosilicate tea pot. Boiling water will destroy the bioactive components of the Moringa tree leaves, roots and bark, but warm water (up to 165 degF minimizes destruction of bioactive compounds, while still “leeching” the compounds).

List of References:

[0] By Venkatx5 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20134455

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9916933/#sec1-ijms-24-02098