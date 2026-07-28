I now have an updated, data-backed, point of view PoV on jewelry. In the bible we are taught that the fallen angels taught humanity about jewelry and beauty, but those references in the bible are only the “tip” of the iceburg per say.

Majority of “jewelry” worn by people on earth was based upon “mimicking” what people observed from times before the flood, and is not actually correctly utilized, designed and implemented on and around the human body. The original purpose of “jewelry” was to be “passive spectral energy accumulators RX and transmitters TX for direct interaction and enhancement of the human biofield” on a “diamagnetic” basis with protection against ancient implant technologies, such as Archons that have plagued the universe since the times of creation and the break with the fallen from the angelics.



Diamagnetic metals are: Zinc, Bismuth, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead and many more … if you wear jewelry NOT made of the diamagnetic metals you are hurting yourself by trying to keep up with the “Jones” per say, don’t wear unclean jewelry and make sure it is designed and made to angelic specifications, else you’re hurting yourself or just carrying extra useless mass.

The truth is that the “jewelry” that majority of humankind (e.g. the little people) think to be is not what the “jewelry” was and does not function as the original “jewelry” brought to earth with knowledge functions. Remember the “angelics” have been, are now and will forever be as they exist throughout all time, all dimensions and utilize the “void” and “patterns” transformed to the angelic’s communication system and tranpsport system.

Cubits are the angelic geometry to build off of, nothing else. The term "cubit" originally referred to the distance from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger. In ancient Egypt, the "Royal Cubit" measured roughly 20.626 inches and was widely used in their architecture. In sacred geometry and esoteric studies, this measurement is frequently treated as an encoded, cosmic constant that acts as a physical bridge between human biology and universal mathematics. The Soffelgio frequencies are part of a pattern key-hole interaction with the human biofield.

So, what actually is “jewelry”? Passive advanced physics technology that amplifies the human biofield, when worn on-body can power the human body, heal the human body and serves as a force field for the human biofield. Specific types of jewelry act as multi-dimensional pumps that increase the flow of the blood and interstitial fluids, such that the power of the human body is increased at least 26x fold.

Linguistics, biosymmetric and biocongruent ancient languages via the spoken word can heal or hurt directly. English is a broken language and hurts people when spoken from an amplified enhanced biofield. The earth is now moving into a phase where only biosymmetric and biocongruent languages and the peoples’ that speak them actively will be healthy and the rest will die off (e.g. those that run their mouths with non-biocongruent and non-biosymmetric linguistics hurt their local environment, which retranduces information back onto their bodies as well as hurt others that they care about at the biological level, if not shielded by an IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication system (e.g. a crutch, controllable and only provides the perceived freedom to a human being, but not actual freedom). Why? Cause the old-guard KGB and CIA did a deal to end the Cold War and slowly these collossal near-field transmitters integrated into earth are ramping-up their transmitters, since the transmitter TX are near-field the entire earth is in a time-reversed bubble so nobody on earth NOT already in a near-field time reversal bubble can perceive the changes that the old guard KGB and CIA are doing to deceive humanity working with The Dragon in Red Communist China.

The only known biosymmetric and biocongruent languages that I’m aware of on earth are:

Hebrew Sanskrit Avestan Aramaic

So, if you can find this signal, you best get to reading and educating your self to transition speaking to these languages to maximize your health, success and your “tribes” success (e.g. nod to the 12 tribes of Israel).

You can learn more about this advanced ancient passive technology and how to activate the passive technology to amplify it by going here www.elohimcepher.com and www.invisiblearsenal.com as one “field coherent” passive disruptive transmitter TX amplified can dissolve and render useless all of the world’s IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications utilized for an orderly society or to control populations.

The groups (old-guard KGB and CIA) deceive Putin, Trump and the world with their technology that is ancient and advanced, causing “clouded eyes” on humanity with their target population that of the “Georgia Guidestones” these groups internal and external enemies of every nation state on earth work with The Dragon and The Fallen throughout all time as “proxies”. This is closest to the truth.

This work has interacted with “Catherine Herridge” and influenced her thinking via psychocivilized society hacking technologies via information arbitrage through applied Quantum Information Theory QIT, turning the old-guard KGB and CIA system against itself, to ferret out information that was not intended to be found or even “thought of”.