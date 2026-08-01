In the book of Enoch, originally part of the full bible, but later removed, except for the Ethiopian Bible where one of the twelve tribes of Israel dwelled at a time. It is clearly stated that there are four (4) wells “cosmic chambers, hollow spaces” where the spirits of the dead are gathered.

Note: it is preferred to read the book in Aramaic, the language that Christ spoke, prior to Hebrew transition for Israel. DO NOT READ THE BOOK ALOUD and DO NOT READ THE BOOK IN THE VOID unless you are “protected”. The spoken word is powerful and the void amplifies the spoken word throughout all time and creates a pattern to interact with. Patterns matter, angelic (Elohim) patterns are what humanity should be modulating and aligned to and no other, until wisdom is increased through the Elohim (ascended beings that exist throughout all time and space, that understand the deception first hand by The Dragon and the Fallen throughout the universe).

Why (4)? This is something that Saint Benedict figured out centuries ago and people utilize Enoch’s vision, as guided by angel Raphael as shown below:

Figure 1: The (4) wells referenced in The Book of Enoch in the four quadrants of the Blessed Sterling Silver Saint Benedict Sigel.

Structure of the Four “Cosmic Chambers”

The Division: The “mountain” contains four deep, smooth, and dark cavities created to separate human souls.

Three Dark Chambers: Three of these compartments are dark and are designated to hold the spirits of sinners and the dead who face torment and pain until the great day of judgment.

One “Bright Chamber with a Fountain: One of the four spaces is illuminated and contains a bright spring or fountain of water. This bright compartment houses the spirits of the righteous.

Breakdown of the Letters (probably the wells referenced in Book of Enoch)

C – Crux (Cross)

S – Sancti (Holy)

P – Patris (Father)

B – Benedicti (Benedict) - (probably the bright well as that is where Saint Benedict Resided for a time, as a Saint I’m sure he has been given certain “privileges and blessings” by the Elohim)

Figure 2: Cymatic representation of the cross with four wells, viewed through the “cosmos” via the spectrum.

The Back of the Saint Benedict Medal — The Exorcism Prayer

The back of the medal is where its most powerful symbolism lives. A large cross dominates the center, surrounded by a ring of letters — each one the first word of a Latin prayer that has been prayed against evil for centuries.

On the vertical bar of the cross:

C S S M L — Crux Sacra Sit Mihi Lux

“May the Holy Cross be my light.”

On the horizontal bar:

N D S M D — Non Draco Sit Mihi Dux

“Let not the dragon be my guide.” — a direct rebuke of Satan, called the ancient dragon in Scripture.

Around the cross, the circle of letters reads:

V R S N S M V — Vade Retro Satana, Nunquam Suade Mihi Vana

“Begone, Satan — do not suggest to me thy vanities.”

S M Q L I V B — Sunt Mala Quae Libas, Ipse Venena Bibas

“Evil are the things thou profferest — drink thou thy own poison.”

These are not incantations. They are prayers — declarations of faith spoken in the face of spiritual darkness, rooted in the conviction that Christ has already won.

At the very top of the back: PAX.

Peace. The single word that is the motto of the Benedictine Order — and the deepest longing of every human heart.

May the Holy Cross be your light. Let not the dragon be your guide. [1]

In the field of advanced “angelic” physics, the controlling groups on earth utilize the wells to control the spirits and dispatch the spirits on earth to determine the actual truth. The flood wiped out the bodies, but not their spirits. The spirits of the fallen and their offspring still roam the earth and can inhabit a body that is unclean or aligned with The Dragon. That is the source of The Dragon’s power on earth.

Unfortunately, the knowledge of the advanced “angelic” physics is also known by less “Godly” groups on earth, e.g. the Dragon’s people, due to the dark spirits giving their groups “hints” over the centuries.

In order to withstand attacks by “The Dragon” having a sterling silver 0.925 Blessed Saint Benedict Sigel an one’s body helps as protection. Enhancing the Blessed Saint Benedict Sigel further helps, such that if one’s body goes diamagnetic, the act of observation will purge the dark spirits out of a person, provided the person doing the act of observation is diamagnetic and angelic aligned in purity. It is as if the person being observed with dark spirits, gets “reset” and returns to their “normal God given wits”. An amplified diamagnetic angelic human body has the power to purge the dark spirits that are covert, insidious and nearly pervasive on earth these days due to the polluted earth and polluted human race, due to “unrestricted war” with The Dragon acting primarily through Red Communist in China, but also in nearly all of the nation states (e.g. enemies of the state internal and external).

List of References:

[1] https://www.bgcopper.com/blogs/news/the-symbolism-of-the-st-benedict-medal-a-complete-guide