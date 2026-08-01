Here is how a frequency imprinted amplified Saint Benedict Copper Sigel PASSIVE Nested Tensor Ring installation looks like for a Private Client with imprinted Quantum Information Theory QIT information via the “void”.

Figure 1: Saint Benedict Cross Copper Sigel nested inside of two tensor rings, one two wire and the other four wire, both imprinted via QIT and designed to ancient sacred “cubit” geometries.

Hydra and derivative “genomic” technologies are destroyed by Copper (Cu) metal. Hydra technology is weaponized for “slow-kill” in times of unrestricted warfare.

An example attack with combined cybersecurity and genomic weapon systems, looks like a water treatment facility attack. The enemies of the state first disrupt the sensing and cleaning technologies via ethernet and real-time RT PLC systems and have pre-dosed genomic hydra into the water supply, then people drink the water and bathe in it and the genomic hydra enter the person via nose, eye, ears and orifices and slow-kill the people. 7 states just had their waste water systems hacked by Red Communists in China (The Dragon) working through and with Iran as a proxy cover.

When you hear the FBI publicly release “cyberattacks” you better be prepared to understand the cyber attacks are only part of the attacks these days on humanity as the water systems with high probability have pre-loaded hydra and genomic weaponry systems, plus drug tech: bio tech pre-dosed and timed with the cyberattacks to bypass the water treatment facility systems (e.g. false positive a sensor as working, when it is NOT functional or indicating bad data to the PLC).

https://www.wsj.com/pro/cybersecurity/wave-of-hacks-hits-u-s-water-facilities-c4778225

These days, lost ancient angelic technology is required in combination with current technology.

The technology referenced here is available through www.aibcps.com via request at help@reactwell.com