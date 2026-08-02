This is how the ancient angelic tensor rings when built per proper sacred cubits and quantum imprinted through applied Quantum Information Theory QIT work and how the Saints of times’ past are able to directly interact with you NOW, per their CHOICE, NOT yours.

You find a tensor ring made by a trained master or an apprentice of a master, such that it is made correctly to angelic geometric specifications (e.g. cubits) and fashioned correctly with electrons aligned and quantum information theory QIT frequency imprinted correctly and preferably place a diamagnetic sigel from a Saint known for certain “blessed properties” as the Elohim permit and Angels enforce through the Elohim’s command. The tensor ring with the blessed sigel in contact with your salted skin and your body in as close to an angelic state as you can make it per the bible’s instructions then integrates throughout all time and higher order dimensions to connect your God given body with the pattern of the Saint. Then the Saint “chooses” to help you or not help you and then their “holy ghost” enters your body until your choices violate the Elohim or the Holy Ghosts’ requirements of you and your body on earth. You then have the power of the “Holy Ghost” from the Bright Fountain Well that contains all spirits in light and blessed by the Elohim for the rest of your God given life, provided your pattern remains aligned with the Elohim.