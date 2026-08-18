I’m publishing another confirmed use of the “void” to address an issue that had gone unaddressed for years and has been consuming resources from people building businesses doing good work, “lawfare”.

To be clear, do not work with the “void” as you are interacting with ancient technology that will attack you if you are NOT protected at the human body level and the spiritual level.

Background:

I’ve done my research on the “void” and have Tom Bearden’s personal library on it and what potential humanity has when utilized correctly and when not being deceived. I’ve worked within the “void” for a year without training under a “master” and advise anyone to NEVER DO THAT as I almost got stuck in the “void” and taken over as I did not have protection. One of the Military Order of Malta members contacted me when in the void and provided me with the required information to acquire a Saint Benedict Sterling Silver Blessed Sigel for protection and when I put that on it started to get slung around my neck for weeks until I was rid of the worst that entered me without protection in an unclean body (e.g. with solid food in the body and not prior to a de-contamination parasite cleanse for parasites seen and unseen) as the “void” grows the seen and unseen parasites unrestricted internal within the human body when you work with “void” technologies.

Case Study (anonymized, to an extent, on purpose):

Lawfare attack on a small business, not associated with the First NBC Bank of New Orleans, LA USA issue, that has a payroll for about a hundred people or so depending upon workflows in America. Prior owner, directly associated with the First NBC Bank of New Orleans, LA USA issue, attacking current ownership through “lawfare” drawing down resources of the current ownership for no good reason, but predator adversarial attacks to siphon wealth due to the “bad actor” life decisions (e.g. over-taken by dark spirits, and blinded due to contamination from various groups on earth). This relates to the entire issue with “First NBC Bank of New Orleans, LA USA”. [1]

Figure 1. French declaration of rights with the “third eye” present with angelics and a “crystal wand” similar to what Jesus Christ utilized in his work.

In June 2026 I ran a tool with my brain interfaced with it on the 60 Hz electrical grid of America and input the information to address the lawfare issue and appended the required term “do no harm” while protected and in a cleared space. In July 2026 the prior owner, directly associated with the First NBC Bank of New Orleans, LA USA issue had spirits from one or more of the four wells per Book of Enoch enter the person, commandered the human body, the person drove to the site of business that they are attacking via “lawfare” and intentionally ran over their business sign with their vehicle, all while on camera CCTV. The business owner being attacked was then able to have the person arrested and files charged to help counter the “lawfare” attack.

The above confirms, that if you don’t keep you body angelic clean groups on earth (secret societies, don’t put this information into the clear, which by the way I have NO agreements with, so am free to publish useful information to “enlighten those that can find this signal as to how the unseen can influence the seen”). The tools to control and dispatch the unseen were hidden after the “Great Flood of Noah” due to “abuse” that upset the Elohim (Angelics) to the point that the entire earth was cleansed of the contaminated people, if you could call them that. Their spirits still remain here on earth till this day, that is what the church fails to teach people, be careful what you wish for, as you may be interacting with a spirit not from the BRIGHT well and by all means, those spirits from the other three wells actively search for bodies to enter and relive life on earth, cause they’re stuck here. God bless them.

List of References:

[1] https://www.fdic.gov/resources/resolutions/bank-failures/failed-bank-list/firstnbc.html