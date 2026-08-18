In the decontamination journey that I’ve had over the past three years, I’ve had repeated “weird” not-normal “above average human strength” experiences. Originally, back in grade school and then once in high school and now repeatedly, when my body goes through a decontamination sequence utilizing basic principles of fasting, dosing with hydrogenated water (Lourdes healing water from France, but made in a lab with bubbled hydrogen from a team’s electrochemical catalysis work in Japan), chelation and angelic patterns transmitted at DNA-TX H-field and through copper tensor ring angelic patterns via PEMF H-field technology with C60 fullerene.

Documented Uncommon Strength Examples:

In grade school, no training in fighting, martial arts, etc. had a person continuing to pick on me at school and at a school dance, jumped on my back and started to attack me, turned around and uppercut the person, knocked them out cold on the ground and broke their jaw, resulted in a legal insurance settlement never went to court.

In high school, friends vehicle got stuck, football team front line tried to get the vehicle unstuck, could not. I asked “need some help” and picked up the front end of the vehicle and got the vehicle unstuck.