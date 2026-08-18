In the decontamination journey that I’ve had over the past three years, I’ve had repeated “weird” not-normal “above average human strength” experiences. Originally, back in grade school and then once in high school and now repeatedly, when my body goes through a decontamination sequence utilizing basic principles of fasting, dosing with hydrogenated water (Lourdes healing water from France, but made in a lab with bubbled hydrogen from a team’s electrochemical catalysis work in Japan), chelation and angelic patterns transmitted at DNA-TX H-field and through copper tensor ring angelic patterns via PEMF H-field technology with C60 fullerene.
Documented Uncommon Strength Examples:
In grade school, no training in fighting, martial arts, etc. had a person continuing to pick on me at school and at a school dance, jumped on my back and started to attack me, turned around and uppercut the person, knocked them out cold on the ground and broke their jaw, resulted in a legal insurance settlement never went to court.
In high school, friends vehicle got stuck, football team front line tried to get the vehicle unstuck, could not. I asked “need some help” and picked up the front end of the vehicle and got the vehicle unstuck.
In decontamination over past three years, after exiting the clearing space aligned with the angelics and Elohim through patterns and transmitters, with a body being cleaned up at cellular through macroscale levels, pickup items and by the simple action of holding the item to grab it with hand “shatter” it to pieces. This has happened several times, this time I documented it where I “shattered” a power adapter after drinking “hydrogenated distilled water” from a two-stage electrochemical reactor that produces a representative version of the Lourdes’ France Holy Healing water (e.g. bubbles hydrogen gas through it).