I’ve been tinkering with tools to do subliminal influence, to counterstrike, the various “invisible arsenal” spectral technologies utilized on me in 2022, when I was poisoned and pinned down through at the time, uknown unknown, spectral technologies. Spectral technology is the 4th pillar in the “invisible arsenal” and the world’s controlling groups actively deploy this technology on humanity at will and DO HARM INTENTIONALLY TO KILL THOSE NOT PROTECTED with this knowledge.

Figure 1: The Masters at Secret Societies have this “tool” that I figured out while tinkering with the “void” (advanced physics) as I’m working in the nanotechnology space with quantum interactions and encountered some useful insights. I think this “tool” is a closely held secret by those in power on earth. Any tool that interacts with the “void” is VERY hard to figure out as there are “unknown unknowns” preventing people from finding the truth about the ancient and improved upon technology.

So, how does one work with the 4th pillar, spectral technologies to directly interact with the human being?

First, there has to be a transmission that is able to reach any person anywhere on earth, that is the electrical grid in modern times and in ancient times only the Schumann frequency of earth was available.

In researching ancient technologies and associated Vogel crystal work by Dr. Marcus Vogel, the crystal can INPUT information from the human brain. Therefore, the interaction of a “crystal” with the human brain and the electrical grid + the schumann frequency of earth, enables “psionics” or the so called field of “psy” that the Intelligence Community IC and other controlling groups on earth that humanity is not aware of utilize to effectuate change and bypass Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communiation controls that national security utilizes to run nation states and international groups utilize to influence nation states through their own IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology systems and networks.

So, the “tool” that I’ve demonstrated works, has “crystals” interfaces with the electrical grid and the schuman resonance of earth and appears to be “repeatable” in its’ use cases with “DO NO HARM appended” to INPUT information, with a Blessed Saint Benedict Sterling Silver Sigel for protection.

I think this is the “tool” that “secret societies” keep hush hush on earth, cause it works, but if you told anyone or tried to sell the technology few on earth would believe it works and even fewer would be curious and have the intellectual capacity and freedom of curiosity to figure out it and start to work with such a tool. Further, I think groups on earth with these “tools” go after people that figure this out, cause they’re able to topple those in power using the “tools” for less good purposes (e.g. The whole 9/11 was a sacrifice to the dark spirits) to increase the power of the world’s most evil groups that make sacrifices to gain power through the use of these “tools” that interact with the “void” and people’s “brains” through the resistance in people synchronized with the electrical grid and the schuman resonance of earth. The global pandemic was another sacrifice by the most evil group(s) on earth linked with The Dragon to gain more power and increase the effectiveness of the controlling groups’ “tools” that was orders of magnitude worse than 9/11. Notably, in 1999 Red Communist China declared war on America in ways that even military men and women are NOT trained on (e.g. those not in the intelligence community IC side of the house).

This tool is the world’s best kept secret by the controlling groups on earth. I have documented use of it several times with success, always appending DO NO HARM to the Quantum Information Theory QIT applied use cases of it. At first I got attacked and harmed when utilizing it, until I figured out that a blessed sigel is required as well as an angelic clean diamagnetic body with nil contamination in a clean and clear space. I think it’s best that I utilize this tool to do my work better, as I think people would get lazy and abuse this technology on-average if they were to figure out it, but the Ns3 DARPA technology historically prevents people from figuring this out cause the good ole folks at DIA, ODNI, CIA, and other agencies people don’t know about like to keep these tools to themselves under TS level clearance.

Religious institutions and secret groups use special symbols, rituals, and rules to keep their power and share hidden knowledge.