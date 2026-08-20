Here is a simple improvement to optimize “psionic” transmissions throughout the earth as well as into a specific electrical grid within a region of the earth.

#1 Locate a sensor for RX into the “tool” to update the frequency for Earth Schumann Resonance. One public accessible location is Space Monitoring Data Center, Tomsk State University (Russia). Where a real-time Schumann Resonance via ELF type sensor is located and accessible. I’d encourage everyone to have their own sensors, I’ll build one and share it if the community here provides the resources for the ELF sensor purchase to optimize the “psionic tool”. I got a quote about a year or two ago for an ELF sensor and it costs (full package about $50,000 or so and I’ve written about it).

Figure 1: Spectragraph logging Frequencies in Hz on y-axis with the 8.0 being the fundamental harmonic of Earth Schuman with jumps when solar flares and man-made systems interact with it via large land mass antenna transmitters that mess with the ionosphere. This is nation state and national security grade knowledge. [1]

#2 Run the “tool” analog into the electrical grid with no power conditioning except for pico-second overvoltage and a tensor ring conditioner, then ground the tool (increases its’ transmission capability, just like a grounded antenna to earth). This receives (RX) the local electrical grid harmonics and matches the TX transmission direct with the local electrical grid to MAXIMIZE the “tool” effectiveness.

This is priceless information for optimization of “analog” psionic for regional and global transmission “quality” to real-time conditions at the fundamental harmonic. Few on earth have this knowledge, actionable and reduced to practice, only the world’s controlling groups that DON’T LIKE YOU to find this information.

Therefore, for those that can find this signal, feel free to contribute anonymously by mailing a “gift” to PO Box 009 Labadieville, LA USA 70372 to add a real time ELF with API for others to reference. My health has returned to the point where I’m working normal hours again and have been catching-up on certain required to-do items. Fasting has been key as well as certain anti-fibrolytics and chelators to clear out the “gunk” that almost covert assassinated me. I guess when one figures out how to produce ethanol from air, turns down money from Red Communist China for investment to continue work on a distributed jet fuel, ordnance, gasoline and diesel enemies of the state internal and external come out of the woodwork and by all means BP, Exxon and other multi-national international corporations have this “tool” that I’m talking about for their “unfair advantage” including Honeywell that runs FFRDC NSA sites in America linked to “The Dragon”.

List of References:

[1] https://en.tsu.ru/