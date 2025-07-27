The entire earth is contaminated with nano-biochem on a global basis. Here is what I have learned works best to decontaminate and not get contaminated by useful idiots.

Restricted eating and fasting required so our bodies can detox from all the contamination in the air. Essentual oils are required now. Drink and bathe in water from a deep well only into body. When traveling bring your own water well water. Make sure to live by high frequency trees or advanced tech that emulates the life force. Avoid underground electrical at all cost as it obviates the use of “grounding” preferably done by a tree that has more life force than your body, damaged by contamination. There is a reason why Kingwood was built by ExxonMobil and is called “the living forest”. The Rockefellers are no longer builders, but stewards and have been compromised by CCP to an extent.

Stay indoors at night, all the gunk in the air falls to the ground when not energized by light and you will breathe it in when outdoors at night. You can go outdoors at night if you have the advanced tech that repels useful idiots connected to CCP PLA MSS and other virtual nation states like George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF.

If you get contaminated, it sucks and your first priority should be to decontaminate.