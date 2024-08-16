Experiment 118: Electronic Harassment Disconnect from ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon
Here is how to disconnect from "electronic harassment" or "electronic waterboarding" as some call it in military from ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon. Near-field and vibrational disconnect method.
Here is how our guys can stop the "electronic harassment" from ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon:
I have completed a near-field experiment countering the bioresonance long-term connect. This is the return to sender signal to disconnect from "electronic harassment". I ordered about $500 worth of books from Konstantine Meyl in Germany, our generation's Tesla that sold out NATO unwittingly with the businessmen to ChinaCCP and have been reading them since receiving the uncommon knowledge.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I pulse modulated an ELF far-field signal with a near-field transmitter imprinting sodium bicarbonate, borax and magnesium sulfate into my vagus nerve system. The prior bioresonances were reset as the fungus based CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms are neutralized by alkaline materials and salts, specifically boron's biogeometry.
This was a capacitive transmission between the transmitter near field with ELF and receiver my brain near field and ELF. Therefore, the modified setup was a transmitter coil and frequency generator with a receiver brain with imprinted material transmitted and bioresonated with my body. Basically it is a simple transmitter and receiver capacitive transmission circuit utilizing inductivity.
As I continue to whittle away at the substrate wetware and biofilms based on fungus and nanotechnology the receiver (e.g. me) will decrease. This is how to stop a ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon attack, but recalibrating the receiver (e.g. human body) with a combination imprint and pulse modulation requiring contact on the flat plates of the near field transmitter.
Until I get rid of the substrate inside of my body (via vortex, salting, etc.) this is how to stop an electronic harassment attack from ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
September 4, 2024 1200 hrs CT ChinaCCP World Largest Psionic ELF unit attacked again, amplifying pre-existing thunderstorm to send lightning bolts down and disrupt electrical grid. The dirt cheap over-voltage protector that I added protected my internet modem, from initial failed attack. I’m now going to add EMPshield assets to further harden electrically all harmonics associated with work and live sites, inclusive of vehicles that are already protected by the 12V system. ChinaCCP AI BCPS keep on failing.
List of References
[1] https://www.spigellab.com/2016/05/27/basic-teslas-experiments-part-2-capacitive-coupling-wireless-power-transmission/
[2] Konstantine Meyl Scalar Waves
Well you have my attention as a toxicologist, particularly ANY potential interference of internal technocratic nanotech/wetware via neutral elements like boron. I’m all ears, but your “experiment” gives us non-engineers no way to apply this e.g. decontaminating ourselves. And I’m afraid your communications are so highly technical that even if we read a Materials & Methods we wouldn’t be able to understand nor apply it.
I would like to proceed “as if” I am already a TI, particularly since my ears ring like a Chinese gong 24/7 and my observations that the blood of ALL OF HUMANITY is contaminated with mesogens/filaments/q dots/hydrogels/fungus etc etc (not to mention every other living organism and environmental media. We are in a CRISIS and need the rapid development of “antidotes” to counter the CCP attacks. Perhaps I need to fly to your clinic?
Regarding Chile & Neuro rights:
Interestingly, the Chilean neurorights legislation not was written by a Chilean. It was written by Rafael Yuste, a Spanish-American neuroscientist who is professor of biological and neuroscience at Columbia University (New York), co-ordinator of 650 international centers of the BRAIN Project, with deep ties to Silicon Valley and “one of Jeffrey Epstein’s best science pals,” Webb said, and “Microsoft is one of the major funders of the BRAIN Project, a public/private partnership.”