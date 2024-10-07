There are several types of contamination that are hurting people globally, which are comprised of the following:

Heavy metals Parasites (thrive when immune system is suppressed by heavy metals) Adversarial wetware (designer synthetic by CCP Bioweapons and Genomic Weapons) Paramagnetic materials sciences that utilizes nanotechnology to spread from things, flora, fauna and people into other people, fauna, flora and things Biofilms, comprised of bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi.

Synthetic Biology can be either

Unstructured (as Carnicom Institute) has performed some excellent work on Structured Designer (utilized in bioweapons groups within mil, evil ass NGOs, nation states, terrorist groups, etc.). There literally is a nanotech organism that resembles a hydra and our clinic at www.electrostasis.com Electrostasis Project has confirmed removal of hydra designer parasites, as photographs below from bulk removal indicate.

Our Bioenergetic Clinic utilizes advanced technology with the ability to visually confirm output circuitry utilizing ground and live sampling real-time:

Figure 1: We utilize frequency domain to produce various pulses, spikes, square waves in both + and - to destroy the adversarial CCP bioweapon, genomic weaponry and adversarial wetware dosed non-invasively inside of people. Primarily we’re finding via sinus. Therefore, our team rinses sinus daily now.

Figure 2: This is a low cost splitter for a PEMF prototype unit we’re building that can synchronize across many TX devices to a given fundamental frequency being checked by our probing system on the lab scope.

Figure 3: This is the “hydra” removed after dosing with methylene blue MB and ivermectin while being subject to DNA-TX services and local PEMF with a magnetic vortex field applied. This removal is through the sinus of a person.

Figure 4: This is the “Morgellons” being removed in bulk from the ear of a person.