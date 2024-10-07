Experiment 121: Bulk Removal of CCP Hydra Adversarial Wetware Contamination from a Person
This experiment confirms our clinic's methods are working to bulk remove adversarial CCP wetware, bioweapons and genomic weapons.
There are several types of contamination that are hurting people globally, which are comprised of the following:
Heavy metals
Parasites (thrive when immune system is suppressed by heavy metals)
Adversarial wetware (designer synthetic by CCP Bioweapons and Genomic Weapons)
Paramagnetic materials sciences that utilizes nanotechnology to spread from things, flora, fauna and people into other people, fauna, flora and things
Biofilms, comprised of bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi.
Synthetic Biology can be either
Unstructured (as Carnicom Institute) has performed some excellent work on
Structured Designer (utilized in bioweapons groups within mil, evil ass NGOs, nation states, terrorist groups, etc.). There literally is a nanotech organism that resembles a hydra and our clinic at www.electrostasis.com Electrostasis Project has confirmed removal of hydra designer parasites, as photographs below from bulk removal indicate.
Our Bioenergetic Clinic utilizes advanced technology with the ability to visually confirm output circuitry utilizing ground and live sampling real-time:
The documentation above, provides without a doubt that the bulk removal non-invasively of CCP bioweapons, genomic weapons, and adversarial wetware is feasible.
You can work with our team by visiting www.electrostasis.com Electrostasis Project
