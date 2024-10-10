Nasal irrigation in the presence of a PEMF field works to remove CCP PLA graphene oxide layers (single, double and triple+). The true antidote to CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon.

The red light is at 660 nm, within the absorbance spectrum of graphene as indicated in figure 1.

Figure 1: Graphene absorbance spectrum within 625 nm to 750 nm range. Graphene is part of CCP Graphene Oxide GO NUTs weapon platform that results in electronic harassment via in-situ magnetization and links-up with CCP adversarial wetware and bioweapons for Smart Bioweapon (switch on/off) per CCP technocommunism social credit score system being adversarially deployed within democratic nation states. Due to ignorant Western MDs, CCP is having a field day exploiting the ignorant West, until our team at Reactwell hacked CCP PLA weapons in the clear. [1]

Here are the sinus rinse samples pulled from an irrigation using basic saline (salt) while pulsed electromagnetic field PEMF running to dislodge the graphene layers built-up and prior in-situ magnetized via key-signal (e.g. the switch turned on for CCP Smart Bioweapon, part of adversarial wetware). The dark colored regions in the pyrex sample jar that holds the nasal irrigation retain samples have dark spots, this is the graphene absorbing the red light at 660 nm (approximate) from LED.

ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon is a Smart Bioweapon, which is wetware enabled. There are two versions of antidote for it. One is to abide by CCP technocommunism, which I never will. The second is to simply reverse engineer CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, which the Electrostasis Project by Reactwell has done and put the information into the clear so everyone getting messed with by CCP’s horrid Electronic Harassment can simply remove the Smart Bioweapon and bypass CCP (e.g. put them back into their place, six feet under).

