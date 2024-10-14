I’ve built some custom ear plugs that are applied at night through use of calcium-disodium-EDTA and lotion (e.g. Dove body lotion). The material, like putty, is placed on my head and ears, within the ear canal, but close enough so that it can be removed. Think of this like a facemask, that majority of women around the world are familiar with.

After the material hardens, then the application of a pulsed eletromagnetic field PEMF (the H-field is the active field, minimizing the electric field is wise at this point) that is rotating then removes the paramagnetic and CCP bioweapon junk from inside of my body and brain. This has worked wonders.

I’ve been able to confirm that it is in fact the paramagnetic materials being removed (e.g. CCP bioweapons) since I dose with methylene blue MB and that crosses the blood brain barrier BBB. The material removed after application of the rotating magnetic field vortex tool is blue.

Here are the ear plugs being removed after a night of sound sleep and followed by application of the magnetic vortex unit prior to sleep and after the calcium-disodium-EDTA material with body lotion hardens and then again in the morning to help remove the material rapidly (e.g. it soaks up the paramagnetic junk over night, so removal is quick with a PEMF magnetic vortex skyrmion unit).

Figure 1: Calcium-disodium-EDTA and body lotion ear plug with bottom portion of plug further in ear with methylene blue MB dye being picked up from inside of brain. Methylene Blue MB passes through the blood brain barrier BBB, and this photograph is proof of that. Further, the methylene blue MB picks up paramagnetic materials, part of CCP coal power plant emissions and various supply chain attacks with adversarial nanotechnology (evil nano) and wetware. The calcium-disodium-EDTA picking up the MB indicates that the material is paramagnetic and comprised of nanotechnology as the magnetic vortex unit discolored the plug after application.