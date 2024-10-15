Here are some of the ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon frequencies utilized to transmit (TX) and receive (RX) with people “surrogates” linked to ChinaCCP AI BCPS as well as fauna. This is just a small set that I was able to identify. The unknown frequencies are the PLA military covert antennas (worms) that they put into people made of nanotechnology and biological materials. I have a plethora of samples retained from the removal of these paramagnetic materials.

It is my professional opinion, that the various “strains” of COVID that we now see post Sars-Cov-2 are actually these adversarial wetware synthetic biology with nanotech “antennas” that resemble worms when pulled from body comprised of nanotechnology and biological matter. I have a plethora of retain samples so therefore can state this confidently. Knocking out the Pitutary and Pineal gland or trying to removes “connectedness” from a person and God, our creator. CCP is up to no good. Thankfully, one can rebalance and repair pituitary and pineal glands.

115,317.92 Hz

140,459.35 Hz

158,761.46 Hz

491,278.73 Hz

45,789.66 Hz

192,265.82 Hz

1,440,329.53 Hz

491,647.28 Hz

519,701.51 Hz

159,158.81 Hz

The 491,278.73 Hz is "Parasite Giardia"

The 491,647.28 Hz is Empty Sella Primary, Secondary Sydrome with some Fibrocystic Mastopathy, Leber's Congenital Amaurosis and Pituitary Gland Damage

The 519,701.51 Hz is Adrenal Gland Diseases, Amyloidosis, Anomia, Arterioscelerosis, Balantis, Cancer

Let it be known that on October 14, 2024 ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon was fully reverse engineered with successful remediation by Brandon Iglesias, a peer Chemical Engineer that also studied at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Now, it’s time to attack CCP Xi since DOD is a lame duck already pierced by these CCP weapons. Down with Xi and CCP! Remember, Chinese people are good people. The CCP and Xi are bad pandas and need to be removed before they hurt anyone else, including their own good people.

Let me explain simply how the adversarial CCP bioweapon and wetware tech (e.g. Xi Magic Weapon) works: