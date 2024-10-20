First off, if you are part of an Indian Tribe in America, ping me I’d welcome the opportunity to work with you on this.

Second, here is a live bug zapper enhanced with Electrostasis Project technology. I’ll do a future side by side comparison with a regular bug zapper and an enhanced bug zapper in daytime and nighttime and post the stats and video.

These filthy and dirty bugs spread COVID. When some people with COVID drive by this bug zapper there is a surge in bugs attracted to it, due to the new physics integration, it literally pulls the bugs from the myiasis super spreader people and their vehicles with electronic components that the bugs with synthetic biology reside in (if you want to call them that on Tik Tok that consume loads of sugar sweets and salt potato chips and popcorn, I call them walking biobombs and biodisease factories).

Figure 1: Enhanced Bug Zapper

During the heat of the summer, the enhanced bug zapper never quit going off, it was constantly going off at night and there was plethora of bugs removed (e.g. unclean animals that no human should ever eat or be around). The only clean bugs to eat (which I don’t promote, it is gross I think, but when push comes to shove the bible says crickets and grasshoppers). Have I eaten crickets and grasshoppers? Yes, by Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand. Did I like the crickets from the cricket bicycle vendor that were friend and spicy, not really. Why? Probably because the crickets had so much ChinaCCP coal power plant pollution and paramagnetic heavy metals in them that subconsciously I didn’t like it.

List of References

[1] https://www.electrostasis.com > clinic > enhanced bug zapper



Note: The price is set high and as a service as it is experimental and will be moved into mass manufacturing. Any nation state that wants to work with Reactwell (e.g. Electrostasis Project) that is not part of BRICs ping me. Indonesia would be ideal as well as America if America ever gets its’ act together and pulls itself out of the ChinaCCP trap. Tibet would be an awesome place to do the manufacturing at and then use the funds to fight off ChinaCCP.

I have also tested that Electrostasis Project silver, copper and gold nanoparticle shield works with this bug zapper. I walk by it and the hits from bugs nailing the bug zapper are reduced due the diamagnetic gold, silver and copper bioshield from my body. Therefore, the copper, gold and nano silver particle shielding is the real deal people.