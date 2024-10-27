Topic: Decontamination from nanotechnology and COVID, through use of near field, high voltage, critical resonance frequencies and a plasma blue light source.

Who cares?: Contamination from paramagnetic nanotechnology, adversarial wetware and COVID can glitch you out and cause unimaginable issues. This is essential life technology now.

Has it been demonstrated? Yes, see video listed here [1]:

What does the tech do? The enhanced bug zapper and unconventional brain injury UBI zapper rapidly pulls paramagnetic, bad nano and contamination out of machines, equipment and human body. Works within ten feet, also pulls out CCP PLA COVID adversarial wetware, smart bioweapons and bad nanotech out of machines and body (self-replicating Sars-Cov-2 with nanotech unleashed on the world by CCP and proxy terrorist groups, experiments gone bad).

Use Case: Rapid decontamination after being contaminated by COVID fauna and people. Tons of bugs are attracted to this enhanced bug zapper as well as “unknown” material which I attribute to COVID and nanotechnology (paramagnetic contamination from CCP PLA. Transition body to diamagnetic state from paramagnetic (dirty state).

Considersations: Gargling with salt water during the process helps, salt water bath will also help, but still need to experiment with this concept. Addition of PEMF at the prior bioscan “hits” helps synchronize left and right side of brain as well. Bugs are a huge source of contamination in this world, huge, but since energized with nanotech antennas and far-field microwaves, move very fast and hard to detect, the near-field draws them out of machines and bodies. I guess this is where the term “computer bug” originated from.

What is speed of recording? Normal camera is recording it Pixel 9 XL Pro. Some of the bugs move freekin fast in this near field time reversal bubble, like very fast. High resolution and high speed camera will be added with community help. If anyone has an extra high speed 4K or better quality video camera. Let me know, will accept the equipment. Same goes for any PoE non-Made in China cameras to link up to a live web feed.

Action: Go here and sign-up for community membership www.electrostasis.com/onboarding to move this work forward through a sustinable platform.

Yesterday, I took a trip into a suburban area that is somewhat densely populated from a less populated rural region. I purposefully was transmitting silver nanoparticle longitudinal waves, wearing no shielding (e.g. no EMF apparel), but wearing basic bug screen for my face and head since bugs in this region are horrid).

Upon return I parked adjacent to the enhanced bug zapper and it started to remove bugs and contamination (paramagnetic) from my vehicle and my body. The experience was bizarre, but demonstrated to work.

My next step is to add a better camera, audio, log and isolated removal system. Anyone interested in supporting this important, demonstrated work, sign-up for a subscription and join the community here www.electrostasis.com/onboarding to gain access to uncommon knowledge for good and self-defense.

List of References

[1] Youtube video by Brandon Iglesias demonstrating enhanced bug zapper pulling bugs from local surrounding area, vehicle and body.