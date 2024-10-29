Okay, Experiment 129, built upon prior lessons learned has taken the information found from paramagnetic contaminated flora and fauna from air pollution and taken it to the next level. Not only am I salting the water that vegetables (no nightshades) are being washed in without peeling, then water turned and then washed after peeled and sliced.

Step 1: Pour salted (sodium bicarbonate) distilled water into wash basin with PEMF coil beneath the stainless steel, silver, gold or copper wash basin. Step 2: Place dirty vegetables (non-nightshade) into wash basin. Step 3: Slosh around the vegetables and water Step 4: Then remove vegetables, dump water out and then reinventory water into wash basin then place back on PEMF coil. Step 5: Peel the vegetables and place in the wash basin, then slosh around and rinse the peeled, not cut vegetables. observe the color change on the vegetables over time, that is the paramagnetic filth from earth, due to pollution namely due to ChinaCCP these days (coal power plants), but prior to that the industrial revolution. However, now with so much EMF it is a dangerous combination paramagnetic, synthetic biology and EMF without a salted and clean mind and body. Step 6: Then remove the peeled and washed vegetables, turn the water over one more time (e.g. remove it and reinventory it with clean water) Step 7 : Cut the peeled vegetables and place in the wash basin for one last polish off to remove the paramagnetic and heavy metals prior to eating. Note: this is above and beyond Kosher or Halal and intended to be utilized for people recovering from adversarial wetware, poisoning, bioweapons and perhaps hypoallergenic people will benefit from this too, as well as normal people that care about living a clean and pure life while we’re still on earth.

When I place the salted vegetables (yams, brussels sprouts and onions) in the PEMF basin the paramagnetic and environmental pollution is removed over a period of two minutes and brought to the surface.

Action: Place the raw vegetables (yams, brussels sprouts and onions) in my case in electromagnetic pulsed frequency basin with salted water. Ensure all surface area of vegetable immersed in salted water.

Then pour the water out.

Then peel the vegetables (the outer layer will be full of weird dark paramagnetic spots in addition to regular parasites and spores trying to eat the vegetables).

Then place the “peeled” (not cut) vegetables back into the stainless steel, copper, silver or gold bowl (I’m utilizing stainless steel for now and with more subscribers paying can test out other metallurgy).

Watch the vegetables continue to draw out the paramagnetic material. Further, if you hold one of the vegetables (peeled yam) and have any paramagnetic or contamination in you (e.g. nanotech from COVID, synthetic biology, wetware, bioweapons, genomic weapons that have a paramagnetic component) the higher GAUSS PEMF Field from the vegetable washing container will literally draw out the dark material in seconds before your eyes. I’ll do a video of this to demonstrate, for now I’ve uploaded photographs here on the basic wash basin with PEMF coil below it in a specific geometric configuration to test out first.

The entire earth is now paramagnetic as well as all vegetables not grown indoors, so this information applies to all people in all nations, regardless if I disagree with your government or not. Make it known I disagree with ChinaCCP ruling government and am at active war with CCP due to the PLA failed hit job on me via spyware industrial wetware and bioweapon in 2022 that went from “perch” to “attack” mode.

The vegetable cleaning system works, eating clean vegetables again! :) Thank God.

If you want one of these systems let me know, there are a couple of people that I’d like to work with on this to cost-effectively bring the product to market, that have helped me in the past. For now, if you’d like one of these vegetable cleaning stations let me know by going here: www.electrostasis.com and submitting an inquiry. The Electrostasis Project is focused on ensuring we’re able to live a healthy, clean and pure life while we’re still on earth, for cognitive freedom and freewill not influenced by earthly paramagnetics (e.g. not angelic, not diamagnetic).