Today, I had another success when integrating the graphene oxide/graphenes + heavy metal/metals rife frequency via electrode + Sars-Cov-2 spike protein DNA-TX + PEMF local H-field and then forced removal with a Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion unit.

This is exciting news to completely hack one of the world’s worst bioweapon programs, CCP.

Figure 1: the lighter color globule of CCP bioweapons was removed today, the darker colored CCP bioweapons on the left were removed last month. The color is changing and that indicates the removal of paramagnetic and feromagnetic and only diamagnetic remaining, which is a good thing. This indicates purging out of the paramagnetic CCP and replnishment with natural tissues and the fact that the silver and gold colloidal nanoparticles are keeping the tissues from necrosis by destroying the horrid bacteria, etc. that resulted in the initial bioweapon fallout.

These CCP wetware adversarial antennas (e.g. wire taps inside of the body) have five weak points, with three of them being easy to replicate globally:

#1 The metals that they are built upon can be nailed with a frequency in the e-field and h-field

#2 The graphenes that the horrid CCP genomic bioweapons are built upon still depend upon a known constant (graphene oxide) in various configurations and stacks

#3 The horrid and appalling CCP genomic bioweapon wetware is depending upon the spike proteins from Sars-Cov-2 and other shearing materials (nanotech) to create a protein plaque, the DNA sequence of the proteins can be attacked (spikes and mutations thereof).

#4 The cancer components of the biofilms can be attacked on a DNA basis

#5 The pickedup components of the biofilms and CCP genomic ropeworms build based upon someone’s local parasites and associated contamination, the DNA sequences can be atacked that are foreign to the human body.

DNAFrequencies.com has some free TX frequencies for anyone curious that has the technical skillset and is not cognitively impaired. Work with an existing platform and community if you are already impaired or off the shelf removal systems.

After transmitting the heavy metals and metals (aluminum from air pollution (industry, manufacturing), etc. there was a metallic taste in my mouth.

Note, there is hope in bulk removal of this horrid CCP bioweapon junk and this work is moving forward faster with more materials being removed, indicating that there is a specific sequence and key-notes with use of E-fields, H-fields and longitudinal waves with mechanical vibration, color, ivermectin, methylene blue, vitamin c, hydration with alklaine water, no yeast, no added sugar and avoidance of GMO’d high sugar fruits that sabatoge you, avoidance of food dyes and colors that utilize alumina lakes, and oxygenation of tissues for rapid removal.