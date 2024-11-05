Experiment 131: Bulk Removal of CCP bioweapons after TX'ing Heavy Metal and Graphene Rife Frequencies within PEMF H-field & Use of Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion
Had another success today with the bulk removal of some of the horrid CCP bioweapon fallout from the adversarial genomic wetware attack on the world that CCP has done. Here is data.
Today, I had another success when integrating the graphene oxide/graphenes + heavy metal/metals rife frequency via electrode + Sars-Cov-2 spike protein DNA-TX + PEMF local H-field and then forced removal with a Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion unit.
This is exciting news to completely hack one of the world’s worst bioweapon programs, CCP.
These CCP wetware adversarial antennas (e.g. wire taps inside of the body) have five weak points, with three of them being easy to replicate globally:
#1 The metals that they are built upon can be nailed with a frequency in the e-field and h-field
#2 The graphenes that the horrid CCP genomic bioweapons are built upon still depend upon a known constant (graphene oxide) in various configurations and stacks
#3 The horrid and appalling CCP genomic bioweapon wetware is depending upon the spike proteins from Sars-Cov-2 and other shearing materials (nanotech) to create a protein plaque, the DNA sequence of the proteins can be attacked (spikes and mutations thereof).
#4 The cancer components of the biofilms can be attacked on a DNA basis
#5 The pickedup components of the biofilms and CCP genomic ropeworms build based upon someone’s local parasites and associated contamination, the DNA sequences can be atacked that are foreign to the human body.
DNAFrequencies.com has some free TX frequencies for anyone curious that has the technical skillset and is not cognitively impaired. Work with an existing platform and community if you are already impaired or off the shelf removal systems.
After transmitting the heavy metals and metals (aluminum from air pollution (industry, manufacturing), etc. there was a metallic taste in my mouth.
Note, there is hope in bulk removal of this horrid CCP bioweapon junk and this work is moving forward faster with more materials being removed, indicating that there is a specific sequence and key-notes with use of E-fields, H-fields and longitudinal waves with mechanical vibration, color, ivermectin, methylene blue, vitamin c, hydration with alklaine water, no yeast, no added sugar and avoidance of GMO’d high sugar fruits that sabatoge you, avoidance of food dyes and colors that utilize alumina lakes, and oxygenation of tissues for rapid removal.
Hi Brandon. Just wanted to give you an update. I was able to subscribe again tonight after 10 or so failed attempts over the last two months. I put my card information in, and then walked away from the pc. I asked my younger son to hit submit when I was across the room. He was prompted to do human verification twice, but it did go thru for him. I was about 15 ft away from the pc. This same situation also worked with my Aunt while trying to submit documents online after many many denied attempts. I stepped away from the pc and she was able to submit the docs for me. I am also getting electrocuted when I touch my oven door, stovetop or garbage disposal switch with one hand damp.