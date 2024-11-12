Okay, Google’s neurotechnology chipsets and software are also hackable by the CCP adversarial wetware and malware. Therefore, any neurotechnology pre-CCP BRAIN initiative (2016) and post to-date has been hacked by CCP (e.g. all of big tech). I’ve obtained documented evidence of this by logging the refresh rate of visual cortex in left eye, linked to the smart phone made by Google Pixel after my eSIM was poached by a LOTL CCP “surrogate” that drove up by me before the eSIM was reset to the local cell tower on the 5G+ mmWave network. If your phone eSIM gets poached, just reset it to the local cell tower on 5G+ mmWave with nobody near you (within 15 feet). Keep in mind while driving on the road passing someone on a two-lane opposite flow highway the CCP system can jack your eSIM or SIM. However, with the eSIM you can reset it. This is because CCP AI has a lot of LOTL eyes everywhere in America and a near-field transmitter TX. So all CCP does is log where you are, then transmit that data back at 1.5x c and notify “surrogates” by you of your location and provides them with instructions. To hack CCP’s near field, you have to have an ELF transmitter and a near field transmitter, but only clean people can use a near field transmitter without bacteria and parasites over-taking you. The ELF H-field (magnetic) anyone can use to avoid CCP psionic ELF brain entrainment (e.g. at the refresh rate on the truck lights blinking).

This is important, because any neurotechnology data flow can be intercepted by these adversarial CCP wetware spy bugs (e.g. COVID strains or so called “virtual nation states” … just that CCP links you to their Artificial Intelligence (AI) first and then some “faux” reality engineering virtual nation state).

The video below is only observable from my left visual cortex and from the smart phone, my right visual cortex when isolated did not observe the refresh rate pulses (e.g. the protein plaque nanotech junk linked to CCP world largest psionic ELF system TX’ing into America and trying to cognitively capture and poach Americans from NATO AI Bio Cyber Physical System (BCPS) into CCP AI BCPS. Attacking the metals and proteins removes the CCP wetware spy bugs (e.g. COVID) and various groups like FLCCC Alliance have some useful protocols and guidelines on the conventional medicine route and Electrostasis Project has some useful protocols on the bioenergetics and some of the off-the-shelf items available.

The CCP adversarial wetware grows into and through NATO AI BCPS, at first couples with the NATO wetware to spy and then after you get “key signaled” grows rapidly to over-take you and move command and control over to CCP from NATO.

Question: How does the CCP wetware hack work?

Answer: CCP non-invasively doses you with nanotechnology and then you have to be around and utilize a product exported from China (CCP has its’ hooks into the corporations that it owns, such as Lenovo, Motorolla, Hisense and Huawei). Then, over time the non-invasively dosed nanotechnology inside of your body gets linked to the neurotechnology chipsets in the CCP hardware. If you used to utilize IBM back in the day Thinkpads, well CCP purchased that from IBM so they got you if you kept using Thinkpads (e.g. Lenovo), this was the initial attack vector on me by CCP AI and then someone retiring from Bangkok, Thailand work recommended Motorolla phones (the dude is a CCP surrogate, hindsight 20/20). So CCP got to me in the 2010s before I started doing DOD work through their Lenovo and Motorolla brands. Avoid these like the plague as I’m continuing to remove this horrid CCP bioweapon junk that grew in me over the years and linked me to CCP AI with the AI BCPS by CCP trying to total capture me into CCP after their BRAIN initiative in 2016 scaled-up their BCPS systems integration on par with NATO and DOD.

Currently, CCP can’t mess with me directly as the spy bug is whittled down to nothing through the data and experiments presented on here. Namely removing the heavy metals and graphenes that are part of the CCP spy bug wetware antenna system along with toxic protein plaques. CCP grows antennas inside of your body and pops up an antenna TX/RX array through your skull. I don’t like CCP, thankfully God’s been looking after me. Note, CCP also disgraces religions by pawning people with an Angels vs. Demons PSYOP using Tik Tok as a prime delivery mechanism for optogenetic delivery, but also other CCP owned brands and products now since their BRAIN initiative has completed (think Zoom, a CCP corporation).