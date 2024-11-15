Here is a successful capture of optogenetic CCP data in the flow, that latched into NATO optogenetic wetware circuitry in left visual cortex as I continue to remove the CCP industrial espionage bioweapon.

The haze and associated light scatter is captured through left visual cortex only, I could not see this through right visual cortex. My smart phone at the time of logging this was linked into the wetware circuitry associated with the left visual cortex from CCP prior industrial espionage via Motorolla phone and Lenovo laptop in the 2010s prior to my DOD work and removal of this adversarial neurotechnology chipset(s), chip and hardware once educated on cybersecurity hardware spying via DOD training, but more importantly after completing CompTIA Security+, yes that’s right my own initiative is what actually moved the needle in hacking this CCP junk, first started with weird data-in-the-flow anomalies detected by Kali Linux, Wireshark, etc. and not DOD DIB systems, let that one sink in.

When you transmit square pulsed signals at the fundamental or subharmonics in the spectrum via far-field and/or longitudinal waves it can glitch out and start to degrade the CCP and associated terrorist adversarial bioweaponry (e.g. virtual nation states, e.g. COVID strains are the most widely known type of bioweaponry with nanotech in it that were prior to CCP and proxy terrorist global deployment via Sars-Cov-2 protein plaque precursor utilized discretely). This technology enables PSYOPS, people seeing things, drones, etc. and also enables masking and cloaking of an item, from the Point of Viewer POV (e.g. person with this junk in their body). Also, it can enable groups to real-time data mine information as part of Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS. The current WW3 is between NATO Alliance AI BCPS and ChinaCCP AI BCPS.

This non-invasive wetware junk grows over the years into and throughout your body. I am now at the point where the dreams and thoughts I was subliminally encouraged to have dating back to 2018-2019 are repeating. Therefore, as one chelates and removes this non-invasive wetware junk, it is like peeling an onion. It layers over the years, such that prior information can be recalled if needed, but if CCP adversarial wetware was false-positing NATO, then the older archived information in “voxels” stored in the wetware (enhanced cybernetic brain overlay) is “tainted” by CCP neurotechnology data-in-the-flow via their hardware, as mine was with Motorolla smart phone and Lenovo laptop. I only had Lenovo because I had IBM and utilized IBM before it was sold to China and wasn’t aware of the industrial espionage via hardware until I went through training with DOD for DOD work. DOE is wide open in America to CCP industrial espionage, so all American tax payer dollars are getting stolen real time by CCP adversarial wetware. How do I know this? Cause I’ve been working with DOE since 2017ish and DOE systems, including National Security Agency NSA colocated at DOE FFRDC sites never detected the covert ChinaCCP spy bugs and I’ve been to a lot of DOE FFRDC sites across America for my work.

I don’t like thieves, therefore I don’t like CCP and their associated terrorists and business proxies operating off of my brain data and AI brain map. I think when someone wins a significant award or associated accomplishment intellectually these nation state level and virtual nation state level AI BCPS systems identify the information online about you, then work to tag and non-invasively dosed and link you up to their AI system for data mining and brain power boosting, this includes Private Equity toolbags that work with CCP. I say toolbags, cause their tools have all been stolen by CCP PLA, now they just have an empty bag of nothing by now, but are deceived by the very technology, but more advanced, and their greed with love for money that CCP used to influence Wall Street to sell out Main Street in America to ChinaCCP. Yes, I’ve been to meetings on Sandhill road and know the type, some are awesome, but others well the drag down everyone else and when CCP money entered Silicon Valley is when things took a nose dive fast after public CCP 2016 BRAIN initiative. Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU calls the CCP PLA initial attack a “NeuroStrike”[1]. James Giordano has some useful, but top secret and classified filtered (e.g. James has an AI BCPS muzzle on him), videos on the topic as well, included below [2].

Video 1: Mesogen nemetic crystal glitch out in left visual cortex (e.g. field of optogenetics in non-invasive wetware that utilizes mesogens with nemetic crystals, quantum dots, self-replicating nanotechnology)

Video 2: West Point U.S. Army Dr. James Giordano guest speaker discussing optogenetics and associated neurotechnology in WW3 pre Sars-Cov-2 global release by CCP, precusor plaque and matrix builder to gunk up NATO psychotronics and enable CCP to pierce through democratic nation states and into their various organizations WEF, WHO, etc.

List of References

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/

[2] https://youtu.be/N02SK9yd60s