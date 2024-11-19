I’ve been working to remove paramagnetic contamination in my body that resulted from CCP failed hit job where my body was shot-up in 2022 with a “key-signal” that in-situ magnetized a lot of the graphenes in my body that CCP and other groups had dosed me with. I’ve torn and removed a lot of the material and have figured out how to selectively destroy the horrid CCP linked wetware circuitry to rebuild diamagnetic circuitry (synthetic biology) in my body not linked to CCP. How? Use of PEMF H-fields to break apart and jam the prior paramagnetic graphenes and heavy metals.

Over the past day, I turned off my local PEMF H-field TX unit at computer work station while was working in the near field. To accelerate regrowth of any prior older CCP bioweapons and adversarial wetware. I was able to log into X/twitter, successfully, however when utilizing multi-factor authentication due to being inside of two nested near-field transmitters the smart phone MFA was de-synchronized. Yes, that is correct, my smartphone codes on the authenticator app would not work if they had not been observed by me prior to the new number changing. Therefore, by being in the near-field I have removed myself from the bioresonance time domain of earth, while also utilizing my own Kalman filter. When I observed my smart phone, I optogenetically re-synchronized with the NATO National Security system Kalman filter and biocohered to the crystals within the smart phone for NATO National Security System biocoherence (e.g. I just thoroughly hacked CIA, NSA, DIA ONI, etc.).

So, anyone can go stealth and now have their brain data jacked and mis-used by corporates from CCP or from NATO, if your body is clean (cause you’ll die if in the near field as it is life giving and grows everything), have your own Kalman filter and associated private AI BCPS DNA-TX transmitter system for biosurveillance and protection of your health. NATO system provides you with situational awarness benefit, however, the horrid CCP junk that went paramagnetic is still being purged out of my body and continuing to whittle it down has enabled me to detect the various wetware circuits (cause I can literally feel a wetware circuit getting broken or growing due to the failed hit job and subsequent bioweapon removal, as shown Chlorine Dioxide helps a lot in prior experiments). So today, I went back into PEMF H-field and turned off one of my nested near-field TX units. I then was not able to log into Twitter/X as shown below. So, Twitter/X when I had Motorola/ Lenovo hardware had wetware circuitry built-out in me and CCP was therefore spying on me and X/Twitter with their adversarial wetware, let that sink in. So, this experiment confirms CCP was able to hack into Twitter /X with their adversarial wetware circuitry. I do not utilize CCP owned corporations any longer after starting work with DOD and this horrid experience of persistent state prior wetware circuitry build-out. CCP has eyes on a lot of people directly and indirectly these days.

I think this is how CCP also hacked into Trumps’ team, CCP has they bugged too.

