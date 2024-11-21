Here is the result of adding a hologram at molecular weight frequencies of known anti-fibrolytics, bromelain, papain and nattokinase. Flushed out more of the biofilm matrix that CCP bioweapons building.

This is day 3 after starting chlorine dioxide addition into my potable water (e.g. chlorine dioxide is utilized by campers and back packers to disinfect stream water, apparently it works very well in cleaning the human body as well, not surprising why few know about this in America, cause I don’t have to purchase pharmaceuticals for this off-label use).

Hologram frequencies utilized are in the Megahertz MHz range and I have two transmitters active on DNA-TX with a sequence of Molecular Weights MW of known working anti-fibrolytic compounds: Bromelain, Nattokinase and Papain.

If anyone cares for these DNA-TX services, go here www.electrostasis.com/onboarding as it works when utilized in combination with local treatments very well. I view bioenergetics as complimentary to conventional known working molecules, such as Chlorine Dioxide, Ivermectin and Methylene Blue for macro-scale removal and healing. I view bioenergetics as a preventative for a lot, but once you’re pierced by the enemy, the combined use of mass-based and frequency-based treatment is required, based upon my personal R&D.

This is the whole smart bioweapon portfolio by CCP and how it compromises the immune system to build out biofilms within the human body.e you

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4