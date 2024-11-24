Experiment 139: Figure 8 PEMF Magnetic Coil at Graphene Oxide Frequencies Removes CCP Bioweaponry Paramagnetic Necrosis Material
Successful removal of more CCP bioweapons that are paramagnetic and result in necrosis as CCP transmits necrosis signals into the receiver from local and global systems to kill surrounding tissues.
Photographs of paramagnetic CCP bioweapon with surrounding necrosis tissues removed from frontal sinus cavity that had bored back into brain to then pop-up TX/RX antenna array. Keeping sinuses rinsed with saline is extremely important utilizing sterilized water and eating a clean diet, fresh vegetables, organic plant protein powder, vitamin B complex stack to make-up for not eating meat, dairy will make the issue worse (I’ve validated this), until the issue is resolved I simply take probiotics daily to continue to seed my digestive system with healthy bacteria and drive out the horrid bacteria. Again, no yeast no added sugar and ensuring that you drink through a straw minimizes any further degradation.
First the basics. CCP smart bioweapons embed themselves in your sinus cavity then burrow throughout your brain to cognitively spy and then if you get key-signaled take-you over.
Here are the samples that were pulled out of my ethmoid, maxillary and frontal, possibly sphenoid sinus too, but can’t confirm it today after nailing the paramagnetic CCP bioweapon with a PEMF H-field at the following frequencies (e.g. I hacked it out through throat and coughed this horrid bioweapon up and out. So, from my personal R&D expertise hacking away at CCP PLA bioweapons PEMF H-field Figure 8 Copper Coil works like a champ and I will be investing more resources into higher Gauss, driver and listing this equipment for sale to help people at www.electrostasis.com for personal R&D against bioweapons and weaponized nanotechnology (e.g. adversarial wetware). Further, CCP synbio ropeworms from stomach can grow through stomach lining, vagus nerve system and then into the head. This sample here could be part of the rope worm or another one that is present. I removed CCP bioweapon synbio ropeworm earlier this week after Chlorine Dioxide. I’m drinking potable water that is dosed with Chlorine Dioxide at reasonable ppm-v (one sheet for animals is what I’m going by that the manufacturer provided, see the animal reference below at bottom of this page).
Here’s that animal references that I had listed earlier. I’m just going off of the label listed on the TARDEC briefing image (mechanical animal).
If you haven’t been shot up by a Directed Energy Weapon DEW then you won’t sense the graphenes in you unless they have been magnetized (CCP calls this the GONUTs weapon). 20,814.862 - 20,918.45 Hz H-field and 28,055.777 - 28,582.288 Hz H field breaks-up the graphene oxides from what I’ve found so far.
How many NATO soldiers are pre-dosed with ChinaCCP bioweapons today? This is a huge risk as the tech is non-invasive and CCP has Tik Tokers everywhere in America.
CCP is now covertly taking out Sheriffs by causing car wrecks and ramming. Upgrade to an F450 world’s largest legal truck and the Tik Tokers just bounce off of you.
