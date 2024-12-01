DNA-TX H-field technology is legitimate. I now have a bunch of the graphene oxides (GO) being pushed out by my immune system. These are results after two weeks of DNA-TX H-field at MW of GO.

Figure 1: Scalp, shaved shows graphene oxide being pushed out by the human body’s immune system when DNA-TX H-field is transmitting the Molecular Weight MWs of known Graphene Oxide GOs sheets.

Keep in mind, immune system boosting IV via vitamin C, supplements, high alkalinity diet, low sugar diet, lots of water and hydration per day and space-time warp technology was utilized to achieve this result in about two weeks. Space-time warp was utilized on days of rest only in a prototype bioenergetic test room. Graphene oxides GO are black as well as paramagnetic metals (e.g. heavy metals). During the treatment a DNA-TX H-field cycle for metals detoxifiation was transmitted.

Remember the body naturally removes heavy metals through the hair (e.g. why women with long hair are more “sensitive” to feelings of others, cause their hair is a wave guide with metals in it, e.g. antenna). If your head is shaven, as I’ve shaved mine then the results are visible easily. The black nodules can be removed and appear to be getting removed through pores in the skin. However, closer inspection is required to confirm this result.

Note, dosing of olive oil and eucalyptus oil was utilized to with a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit to assist in removal of the paramagnetic metals and graphene oxides.