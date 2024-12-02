Removal of the graphene oxides GO from experiment 141 by simply wiping the skin with your hand to brush it off does not work, the repetitive abrasive task of prying each GO nodule (linked to nanotechnology) resulted in pain, which is okay, but I decided to test out a better way and it worked awesome!

The use of Chlorine Dioxide, 1 pill per 1 gallon of water is what I utilized, in a glass borosilicate jar with a clean white cotton cloth dipped in it, wrung-out to remove excess water and then lightly dapping the head then laying the cloth on the head and then wiping in one continual action worked for me to remove all of the graphene oxide nodules from the CCP smart bioweapon, comprised of audio-video-communication nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT.

Before use of cold water chlorine dioxide wet, but not dripping wet, white cotton cloth:

Figure 1: forehead after DNA-TX H-field for graphene oxides GO removal after two weeks. Visual observation of black GO nodules.

After use of cold water chlorine dioxide wet, but not dripping wet, white cotton cloth, no pain, the GO nodules were removed within the cloth initial wipe, I performed a couple of re-wipes prior to taking this photograph:

Figure 2: Forehead after non-abrasive cleaning with cold chlorine dioxide water from a wet, not dripping wet, white cotton cloth. The water was from deionized water system.

Key points:

water was sourced from a vapor distillation unit “Pure Water” Steam-Powered Purity. Chlorine dioxide sourced from Safrax “all-purpose disinfectant” with one pill to one gallon in a borosilicate glass container open to the atmosphere.

Conclusion:

Smart bioweapons key building block for audio-video-communication nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT (both via frequency built-out circuits to emulate a pathogen via the frequency of it or actual nanofactory systems) exist and are real and deployed today in WW3 5th/6th generation unrestricted warfare between ChinaCCP and NATO.

Saddle up, CCP you failed to covert murder me and I am now highly skilled in advanced technologies to ensure you will be removed permanently from earth. Xi I am gunning for you utilizing new phyiscs.