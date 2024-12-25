Merry Christmas, more results to recover from a smart bioweapon nefariously used by CCP and organized crime related to CCP, inclusive of business people poisoned by CCP audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT.

Over the past year I’ve been optimizing my health and wellness to recover from a failed bioweapon hit job that included the use of audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT for what CCP mil and BRICs mil call “exfil” (e.g. data exfiltration, covert) and then a failed weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT follow-up attack after the conversion terrorism key-signal failed by me detecting and removing the system.

Here is what the audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and WPT looks like when you are able to remove the fungus and protein plaque network and then start to pull out the horrid industrial espionage and bioweaponry from your body’s biofilms where the smart bioweapon resides and grows. This sample came from the covert monitoring system non-invasively installed in my right ear (e.g. in between the brain/auditory system and the smart phone is where the junk grows and then performs data-in-the-flow intercepts).



Figure 2: Caption from right ear where the CNT/WPT paramagnetic and feromagnetic material removed after the fungus/CNT system was destroyed and removed. The CNT/WPT can reside inside of your body’s biofilms in an non-activated state, then you simply get key-signaled and then the smart bioweapon gets activated and starts to immediately kill you and others around you. This is part of CCP unrestricted warfare bioweapon system. I have been removing the paramagnetic and damaged feromagnetic materials via bulk magnetic vortex unit when combined with DNA-TX H-field.

This tech is nanotechnology based and can flow through and into blood vessels, red blood cells and literally your entire body. The best way to think about the nanotechnology is basically a nanotech twin of your body, but you can’t see it (e.g.not to the normal human eye). When the magnetic vortex unit pulls the paramagnetic or graphene oxide (magnetized in-situ) material out (after it is degraded with DNA-TX H-field, cause the magnetic field is the only way I’ve found to degrade this junk, electric field E-field just grows it further) the material is red, has protein plaques in it and with high probability biomimetic subsystems in it that resemble blood flukes. I’m also ensuring my circulatory system is in top shape and use of bioenergetics, clean foods alkaline water and UVb for vitamin D immune system boosting with movement/walking is helping to recover.

Merry Christmas/Feliz Navidad,

My intention is to provide this information for others sufferring from something that used to be an unknown unknown, audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT (that can be activated and de-activated based upon key-signals from hardware, software:optogenetic and also surrogates (people/animals/flora/fauna) that is transmitting a specific frequency that activates a dormant smart bioweapon system non-invasively dosed in your body) in times of unrestricted warfare globally.