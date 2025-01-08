Here is how to remove horrid CCP and proxy terrorist nanotechnology from your body with photographs of visual macro-scale removal that pushes the horrid CCP graphene oxide based nanotechnology weapon away from the vagus nerve system and out into the skin for removal.

Running both in parallel on different transmitters TX results in nanoscale havoc within weaponized nanotechnology systems non-invasively dosed in human body.



#1 DNA-TX H-field of graphene oxide GO removal #2 DNA-TX H-field of diamagnetic materials enhance

This service is available via https://www.electrostasis.com/onboarding and it works - proven by experimental results at macro scale. The audio-video-communications nantoechnology CNT is electron loving and migrates towards the brain and vagus nerve system. The side of the body where the graphene oxide was removed was along my vagus nerve corridor from left of neck, ear and brain that enabled CCP PLA via Xi’s Magic Weapon to spy on me for many years until reverse engineered and removed (continuous removal is required in the world now as CCP nanotech is everywhere).

I started this treatment end of last week, after running some errands and visiting some friends and family. Nobody recognized this tech in me, some even said I look good and healthy. Little do Americans know how covert CCP nanotech weapons are and how they infiltrated American communities. Now Americans know how to remove the horrid CCP paramagnetic material from their communities through this work and have a place to sign-up for services to enhance their DNA biofield shield to repel CCP paramagnetic nanotech weapon systems.

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias neck left side bulk macro scale removal of CCP paramagnetic graphene oxide and associated nanotech weaponry system. Photograph 1

Figure 2: Brandon Iglesias neck left side of Vagus Nerve system where CCP paramagnetic nanotech resided within biofilms in the electrical system of my body for years. This removal took several days, that’s it utilziing DNA-TX H-field specialized equipment.

Results speak for themselves, this experiment proves that Project Electrostasis has working knowledge and equipment with application protocols to remove nanotechnology CNT, WPT and associated nanoscale weapons deployed on humanity for population control by technocommunist nation states.