Everyone, this is an interesting data point.

Normally if a footprint remains in snow it is the compressed snow that is compacted and remains (e.g. area beneath the foot). However in this case it is the area surrounding my feet (e g. Biofield).

Normally, footprints (the area below the feet) in snow melt last because they are compacted by mass and gravity as shown:

Figure 1: Normal footprints in snow where the ice melts last below the footprint due to compaction and more mass of snow underneath the foot.

The only way for this to happen based upon my knowledge is that my diamagnetic biofield (except for the remnant of the CCP paramagnetic bioweapon in my neck, part of stomach, vagus nerve, brain and back left part of neck and spine) did an imprint into the snow and left some synthetic biology.

Figure 2: my footprints in snow where the area below my feet melted, but the areas surrounding my feet melted last. Anomaly due to diamagnetic biofield imprint, where the diamagnetic ice crystals of water got amplified by the diamagnetic biofield around me.

Since I am diamagnetic in parts of my body now, the silver, gold, copper, bismuth and water reflects more light. Therefore the imprint and actual mass transfer kept the snow (diamagnetic ice crystals) reflecting more light, so the areas by my feet were the last to melt.

Diamagnetic and some residual paramagnetic material being removed from my body when taking a magnetoelectrochemical bath.